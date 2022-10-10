Out & About: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral's 'Andares' at Moss Arts Center

A theater company focusing on stories of Mexico’s indigenous people is performing in Blacksburg this week.

The Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral will present the play ‘Andares’ on Wednesday and Thursday at Moss Arts Center.

“Andares” — woven from ancestral myths, traditional music and a three-person narrative — reveals the spirit at Mexico’s remote corners and the pathways of its humblest inhabitants, according to information from the venue. The play, with a live musician and three actors, addresses land usurpation, widespread violence and community resistance.

It is inspired by anecdotes from the play’s original cast, which includes Josué Maychi, a Mayan from a village in the Mexican state Campeche. He is among the cast performing this week, according to the program.

— The Roanoke Times