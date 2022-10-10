 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Out & About: Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral's 'Andares' at Moss Arts Center

Andares_Raúl_Kigra_03

A scene from “Andares,” playing Wednesday and Thursday at Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg.

 Courtesy Raúl Kigra

A theater company focusing on stories of Mexico’s indigenous people is performing in Blacksburg this week.

The Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral will present the play ‘Andares’ on Wednesday and Thursday at Moss Arts Center.

“Andares” — woven from ancestral myths, traditional music and a three-person narrative — reveals the spirit at Mexico’s remote corners and the pathways of its humblest inhabitants, according to information from the venue. The play, with a live musician and three actors, addresses land usurpation, widespread violence and community resistance.

It is inspired by anecdotes from the play’s original cast, which includes Josué Maychi, a Mayan from a village in the Mexican state Campeche. He is among the cast performing this week, according to the program.

— The Roanoke Times

Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral, 'Andares'

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Where: Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Tickets: $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger (recommended 14-older)

More info: 540-231-5300, mailto:macboxoffice@vt.eduartscenter.vt.edumakuyeika.co

