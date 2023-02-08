Every art form has delved into war. Opera is no exception, and modern writers have moved well beyond Vikings and Valkyries.

On Feb. 24 and 26, Opera Roanoke will present “Glory Denied,” which relates the true story of Col. Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner from the Vietnam War. Thompson returns home from captivity to a country he barely recognizes.

The opera is based on the acclaimed book by former Coast Guard member Tom Philpott, who also had a career as a reporter and editor with Army Times Publishing. Writer Tom Cipullo adapted Philpott’s book as a taut two-act opera that uses just four singers, representing the younger and older selves of Thompson and his wife, Alyce. The show runs 80 minutes with no intermission and is sung in English.

“Mr. Cipullo tells it as a dialogue between past and present, with actions and their implications shown almost simultaneously,” The New York Times critic Allan Kozinn wrote.

Opera Roanoke will present this work to honor the stories and perspectives of veterans in the community, according to a news release about the show. Prior to both performances, there will be a Veteran’s Fair in the Jefferson Center Atrium to showcase veteran support groups for anyone seeking resources or volunteer opportunities.

Two additional events will precede the “Glory Denied” performances.

First is a Saturday screening of Vietnam War movie “Platoon” — with free coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m., a short presentation about the film and stage adaptations of the war at 9:30 a.m., and the screening at 10 a.m.

Opera Roanoke will partner at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 with Hoot and Holler, Roanoke’s only live storytelling event, for “Voices of Veterans,” featuring stories from local veterans and their families and music from the opera. Some of the proceeds will benefit equine-assisted therapy program Healing Strides, in Boones Mill.

All veterans are eligible for free tickets to “Glory Denied,” via boxoffice@operaroanoke.org or 540-982-2742.

— The Roanoke Times