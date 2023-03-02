Roanoke Arts Pop! returns to the Taubman Museum this weekend for a winter celebration of arts and culture. The free event runs Friday through Sunday.

Arts Pop! is a cultural buffet, where you can select from a variety of fun and family-friendly offerings by about 30 area organizations, including performances, demonstrations, hands-on artmaking activities and talks, according to organizers.

This is the third year for this innovative program, which made its debut in March 2020, just before the COVID pandemic slammed the brakes on public gatherings. When the event was held again in 2022, a Roanoke Times editorial read: “Roanoke Arts Pop! isn’t just previewing the year in the arts. It’s putting on a demonstration of our whole region, both for the curious who stop by and for those of us who live here, showing us what more there is to explore.”

Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Peterson said that it is an honor to host this regional arts celebration.

“From the performing and visual arts to science and technology, and from literature to our region’s rich history, we hope our community will come out this weekend to discover what makes Roanoke the cultural heart of Southwest Virginia,” Peterson said.

