OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Sidewalk Art Show

08212021 roa va sidewalkartshow p01 (copy)

A scene from the Taubman Museum’s 63rd annual Sidewalk Art Show, in 2021.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2021

More than 100 artists from Virginia and points beyond are gathering with their work this weekend for the 64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

The Roanoke City Market tradition, set for Saturday and Sunday, is free.

Art, fine craft and other media will be on sale, and the artists will be hanging out to meet with and talk, according to a Taubman Museum of Art news release. Beer, wine, hard seltzers and ice cream — has anyone done a hard seltzer float yet? — will be available, and the Taubman will set up for adult libations at its Sculpture Garden. 

It's a juried fine art show, with prizes including memorial awards given by Roanoke Valley region families to honor Mickie Kagey, Paul Ostaseski, Allen Ingles Palmer, along with the recently established J. Gail Geer Sculpture Award, according to the news release.

Other attractions include Norma the Art Car, Roanoke College's 1992 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance that graffiti artist Kenny Scharf has upgraded. Inside the museum, Treasures of American Art: The Cynthia & Heywood Fralin Collection, is on exhibit. That collection features more than 90 works by such household name artists as Mary Cassatt, Robert Henri, Winslow Homer, Georgia O’Keeffe, Norman Rockwell and John Singer Sargent.

— Tad Dickens

Sidewalk Art Show

When: 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: City Market area and Taubman Museum of Art

Admission: Free

More info: 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org/SidewalkArtShow

Lance Bass still can't contact Britney Spears despite conservatorship ending

