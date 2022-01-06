 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Out & About: Soul Serenity celebrates 6 years

  • 0

A Roanoke-based spoken word and poetry group is throwing a Saturday night party at a new Roanoke venue.

The group, led by Juice Smith, is celebrating six years of performances, with featured guests Herb Marshal and Charles Bailey IV. Marshall will speak, and Bailey, a Lynchburg-based bassist for acts including Apple Butter Soul, will play. DJ Ten Grand will preside over the turntables at the party, set for 2 Chill Restaurant. The venue is at the site of the old Blue 5 Restaurant.

The organizers are asking patrons to "dress to impress."

— The Roanoke Times

Soul Serenity Six-Year Anniversary Show

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke

Tickets: $30 advance via bit.ly/SoulSerenityTix, $40 door

More info: 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, bit.ly/SoulSerenityFB

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White’s funeral plans are being 'handled privately'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert