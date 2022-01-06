Out & About: Soul Serenity celebrates 6 years

A Roanoke-based spoken word and poetry group is throwing a Saturday night party at a new Roanoke venue.
The group, led by Juice Smith, is celebrating six years of performances, with featured guests Herb Marshal and Charles Bailey IV. Marshall will speak, and Bailey, a Lynchburg-based bassist for acts including Apple Butter Soul, will play. DJ Ten Grand will preside over the turntables at the party, set for 2 Chill Restaurant. The venue is at the site of the old Blue 5 Restaurant.
The organizers are asking patrons to "dress to impress."
— The Roanoke Times