Out & About: Symphony Under the Stars at Elmwood

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra jump starts its 70th season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a free concert downtown.

RSO is billing its Symphony Under the Stars, at Elmwood Park, as “the biggest summer bash in the city.” That wouldn’t be a shocker, as the symphony is known for filling the park’s amphitheater full of people while it fills their ears and eyes with music, singing and dance.

The RSO, its chorus and the Southwest Virginia Ballet will perform, with singer Daryl Duff scheduled as bass soloist, and the maestro, David Stewart Wiley, conducting.

The orchestra’s Facebook page gave followers some information on Saturday’s doings. No tickets are required. Lawn chairs are OK to bring, as are picnic dinners — buy beverages from the RSO. And don’t bring dogs, glass containers or alcohol into the park. See RSO shows across the valley through mid June. Check the schedule and ticket prices at rso.com/tickets.