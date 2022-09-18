Out & About: 'The Diary of Anne Frank' at Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Theatre will present one of history’s most important stories when “The Diary of Anne Frank” opens Wednesday at the Trinkle Mainstage.

It’s been 60 years since MMT last put on the show. It had been set for 2020, but COVID-19 lockdowns forced the theater to cancel that season.

“Mill Mountain Theatre reintroduced ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to our 2022 season due to its significance and importance,” said Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole in a news release. “This show is incredibly powerful and [it’s] crucial that we tell it on our stage.”

Many know the outlines of Anne Frank’s story: A 13-year-old Jewish girl, forced into hiding by the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II, chronicled her experiences in a diary. This record miraculously survived her eventual arrest and deportation to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died in 1945.

What many may not know is that young Anne had literary ambitions, and was aware that her writings could help inform future generations about a dark period in human history — which is exactly what happened. Dutch officials recovered her diary and presented it to her father, Otto (the family’s only known Holocaust survivor), after the war.

The diary, first published in 1947, inspired a play in 1955 and a movie in 1959, and has been widely regarded as required reading in academic circles.

The cast for the show will feature Broadway talent, in addition to local performers.

“In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from the pages of history as a living, lyrical, and intensely gifted young girl,” the news release states. “An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fear, their laughter, their grief, and their hope. This adaptation breathes new life into this iconic tale.”

— The Roanoke Times