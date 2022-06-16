Out & About: The Floyd Gallery Walk

The Floyd Center for the Arts, a longstanding promoter of art and creativity in Southwest Virginia, is organizing its first ever gallery walk. Art enthusiasts can step through beautiful and unique pieces at 11 galleries, and collect stamps in an event passport for a chance to win gifts.
The gallery walk debuts at noon Sunday and will resume July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
Organizers hope that The Floyd Gallery Walk will become an annual series, to celebrate the area's diverse small arts businesses. A food truck will park at the Floyd Center for each event.