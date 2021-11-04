Out & About: The Second City — Remix, at The Lyric Theatre

Fans of improvised sketch comedy have a spot to hit on Friday. The Lyric Theatre will host iconic troupe The Second City. It’s at least the fifth time this century at the Blacksburg venue for the Chicago-based touring show.

The Second City, which formed in 1959, has a cool feature at its website: a “featured faces” gallery of performers who got started there. The earliest of them include Alan Alda, Ed Asner, Anne Meara, Linda Lavin, Mike Nichols and Elaine May. Joan Rivers, Robert Klein, Harold Ramis and Fred Willard show up in later years, with “Saturday Night Live” legends John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, John Candy and “Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

The decades and the stars roll on at the page. Bill Murray. Gilda Radner. Chris Farley. Jane Lynch. Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Mike Myers. Tina Fey. Steve Carell. Stephen Colbert. Keegan Michael-Key. Amber Ruffin. Jordan Klepper. Jason Sudeikis. Cecily Strong.

That’s a lot of crazy-great names in comedy. So there’s a decent chance that you’ll see someone who might a.) crack you up on Friday and b.) turn out to be an “I saw them back when” future famous person.

