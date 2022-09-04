Photo-heavy internship: Roanoke native worked the summer for stock photos bank Getty Images

A Roanoke native’s Linked- In hunt led her to a summer job with an image giant.

Kaitlyn “Katie” Dillon, 21, worked for the visual marketplace business Getty Images. She got the summer internship through the Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, an arm of the nonprofit Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

She worked remotely from Blacksburg for most of it, creating content for social media platforms and working on the stock images bank’s picture desk.

“I did get to go out to North Hollywood last [month], which was really fun. I got to work in the office … and help with a photo shoot,” Dillon said.

The William Byrd High School graduate, who is starting her senior year at Virginia Tech, found out about the opportunity in January, on one of her regular LinkedIn hunts in January. The multimedia journalism student and creative person often checks out the profiles of individuals working in positions she aspires to.

“And that’s when I saw the Television Academy under a couple of them,” she recalled during a phone interview last month.

After hitting the “send” button for the application, suspense crept in and she doubted whether the program would accept her. The internship program notified her in March that she was a finalist, and in late May, Katie received notice that she was accepted. She and 40 other interns began their work in June.

Dillon said her favorite part about the internship was meeting people. Seeing her mentors and other women’s accomplishments inspired her. She enjoyed networking with other Television Academy Foundation interns who were placed with other companies.

It was bittersweet to end it, but Dillon is ready to complete her studies at Virginia Tech this fall, after which she is considering graduate school. The Roanoke native hopes to move to New York or Los Angeles in the future and embrace any company with a good culture and creative opportunities.