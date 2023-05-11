On a Friday afternoon in April, Will Smith padded around the Roanoke Ballet Theatre studio giving directions to eight young dancers. Seated nearby in front of a wall of mirrors was Betsy Quillen, also studying the dancers and making suggestions. Her unconventional role: sign language interpreter.

The show they were rehearsing is “Poetry in Motion,” an innovative production designed for the hearing impaired, which premieres Saturday on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Main Stage.

“Poetry in Motion” is based on one of Smith’s favorite works — “The Lark Ascending,” a 19th century ode by English poet George Meredith, and its musical counterpart, a tone poem by Vaughn Williams.

Smith is a principal dancer with RBT. The idea for “Poetry in Motion” came to him several years ago as he watched an interpreter sign a church service for some deaf parishioners. Interference from the pandemic aside, Smith started reaching out to people who could help him create the project he had in mind and experimenting with different ways to make it happen. A well-timed grant from Roanoke’s Year of the Artist initiative gave the production an important boost to go forward.

“Nobody’s ever done a ballet like this so I had to find my own process,” Smith said.

The result is a multifaceted, hour-long show that will feature a reading of “The Lark Ascending” and an original choral piece, plus a preview of a locally shot movie about a deaf ballerina, and finally the ballet.

Smith explained that “the hearing impaired get to ‘see’ the music through sign,” with the forms and gestures of American Sign Language choreographed into the dancers’ movements.

“Without Betsy, none of this would have happened,” he emphasized.

Smith hopes the community will recognize and support the strong arts scene this region offers. He also hopes all kinds of patrons will embrace “Poetry in Motion.”

“This is for the deaf and the hearing; it’s almost like two shows in one,” he said. “That’s kind of the power of art — that art can reach out to anybody, no matter who you are, and bring you into this space.”