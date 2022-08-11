Q&A with Maria Bamford

A kind gesture sits atop comedian Maria Bamford’s social media pages.

“See me live!” it reads. “Tix are usually $30! If low on $ and can’t afford, email me at ariamaam fordba@gmail.com I’ll get you on list if not sold out!”

Bamford, who headlines at Jefferson Center on Saturday, said that she began making that offer when her ticket prices began rising.

“If you’re willing to write me an email, I’m willing to put you on a list (unless sold out),” Bamford wrote in an email exchange last week. “I just want people who really would like to spend time with me [to be there] and — if they’re anything like me at certain times in my life — I had no money.”

So far, “not a ton of people” have reached out, she added, “but it makes me feel useful.”

Being broke is not the worst situation Bamford has seen. She has been diagnosed as bipolar, among other psychological illnesses, and she has spent significant time in psychiatric wards. She handled it, in part, the way comics do, by making it part of her stand-up act. Stories about those experiences and a wide range of topics including family and what she calls “competitive atheism” — she and her husband donate 11% of their earnings to charity, so take that, 10% tithers — have helped her build a devoted fan base. Admirers include such comedy giants as “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and movie producer Judd Apatow, who calls her “the funniest woman in the world.”

The following Q&A has been lightly edited.

You do lots of stuff on your mental illness, and it makes me think of my best friend, who was bipolar. Funniest guy I knew, ever, and crazy smart. He had issues with his medication. What was the journey of finding the balance in meds, where you still were able to get up to 20%, or five?

I feel good and like I’d like to keep staying alive, and for me, that’s been meds-related. I’m down for whatever works, though. I’d try everything if I felt bad again.

[That guy was killed in a hit-and-run car vs. pedestrian incident, and I immediately thought about that when I heard you say: “What I would really like is a sharp blow to the head that I do not see coming, right?” The sad part is that he always said he hoped he would live long enough to be a burden to his loved ones.]

Haha and I’m sorry. That blows. He sounds like a wonderful person.

Your Netflix show “Lady Dynamite” got a lot of love critically, and probably because of the vagaries of streaming entertainment, only made it two years. Does it help beat back some demons when you do work that is (allegedly) pretty close to your personal life? I guess the same question would apply to your stand-up.

I’m proud of what I’ve been a part of even though some of my stand-up hasn’t aged well, embarrassingly. I think participating in the world is definitely good for the brain, so I’m glad to keep trying!

What parts of your stand-up do you think haven’t aged well, and why? When you’re working on new material now, do you find yourself stopping and wondering how this will play in the future? Or is that too debilitating to the work itself?

Woof — I don’t want to highlight them because I don’t like them anymore. And yes, I def try to be conscious of things that I have no business joking about.

I read a really sweet thing you wrote for the New York Times about learning that you could be loved. At the end, there is a correction on the wedding date. I guess after the television placement incident described in that piece, that’s a minor matter. Did you notice it first, or did your husband?

They got the wrong date because I didn’t know the date we got married. I still am a little unclear. We got married twice and both were good weddings! I think it was 3/14/13 for the real first wedding. (The second was a prom for my mother :))

You gave a commencement speech at your alma mater, the University of Minnesota. You roasted the administration for not wanting to pay you, then told the story of how you got it to come off of some money in the end (btw, the look on the dean’s face was priceless throughout). You closed the speech by giving the check to a graduating woman, a stranger to you, who had a debt to Sallie Mae. I think that would be an absolute career highlight. Have you heard from that grad (I think she said her name was Elise) since then?

No but I hope it took 5k of pressure off!