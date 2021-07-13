Rap icon Kurtis Blow bringing 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' to Berglund theater

Clap your hands, everybody, Roanoke is getting a b-boy/b-girl Christmas show.

Pioneering MC Kurtis Blow will be presiding over a dozen dancers, a DJ and an electric violinist on Dec. 15 at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, for "The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Blow, one of the first to bring rap to the masses with "The Breaks" and "Basketball," is also known for "Christmas Rappin'," and he continues his yule tidings on a national tour with the show, about a year after a heart transplant.

Tickets go on sale July 23 at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky phone and online fees), 877-482-8496 or roanokelive.com. We've asked for ticket prices and will update asap.

"Just like the classic Nutcracker story … Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of a colorful and contemporary New York City," a news release reads.

Get a sample of the show at youtu.be/toBO5yHVIhg.

