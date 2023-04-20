It’s not easy for folks to swap a picture-perfect spring afternoon for a darkened auditorium, but that’s just what quite a few theater patrons did for the April 16 matinee of “Dear Nannie” at Attic Productions.

Apart from a general appreciation for the good work that Attic brings to the stage, much of the allure was likely the chance to experience some of Fincastle’s and the valley’s own history. Audiences have one weekend left to experience this intriguing project, which was produced in partnership with the Botetourt County Historical Society.

“This concept has been a long time in the works, and we are just so excited to finally be able to have this idea come to life,” said BCHS Executive Director Lynsey Allie in a news release about the show. A portion of ticket sales will support that organization.

“Dear Nannie” was adapted by Attic board member Sally Miller from the 2013 book “Dear Nannie … yours devotedly, Charlie,” which was penned by two authors from Virginia Tech: Gail McMillan with the University Libraries, and Jean Carothers Robbins with VT Extension.

“The ill-fated love story of Ann Godwin and Charles Figgat reads like a modern-day soap opera,” as the news release describes it.

Nannie and Charlie’s story covers nearly 40 years, in vignettes that depict key moments in their lives, often in the act of exchanging the letters that provide much of the source material for the play. Through the ordinary day-to-day experiences of these two real-life figures, the audience gleans an understanding of the Civil War era in our own backyard, as well as the particulars of their relationship.

The action opens with a gaggle of newsboys trumpeting some of the headlines of the day — a charming device that gets repeated over the course of the production, with particular impact near the end.

As the primary action begins we meet Nannie and Charlie in different settings, their lives separated by circumstances which will be revealed much later. These early scenes unfold in tandem, in another recurring motif which the playwright and director Mandy Masching execute to very nice effect throughout the show.

More than 30 actors make up the cast so it is impossible to credit them all. Katherine Lawson as Nannie and Tim Habla as Charlie both offer strong characterizations of their historic figures; one heart-rending scene near the end of Act I drew tears from the audience. Attic regulars will recognize the fine contributions of a number of the company’s returning actors, as well as the enjoyable presence of the newcomers. And much credit goes to the production team for the authentic costuming, set design and props, music, sound and lighting, all of which support the story well.

“Dear Nannie” is one of those shows that may leave you wanting to know more. No doubt the Botetourt County Historical Society or Virginia Tech Libraries would be happy to oblige.