Review: 'Million Dollar Quartet' combines history and music for a rockin' good time

Elvis summed it up: “Nothing is more fun than rock and roll.”
And a near-capacity crowd at Mill Mountain Theatre’s July 29 performance of “Million Dollar Quartet” heartily agreed.
If you love music, particularly of the 1950s variety, then your ticket for a grand evening is already punched. But in addition to a killer song selection, there’s a lot of story here as well.
The show dramatizes an actual recording session that took place at the renowned Sun Records studio in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1956. Part jam session, part biography, the script weaves in flashbacks that provide some of the backstory for how four soon-to-be legendary musicians and their driven young producer wound up sharing a page of history.
After more than a decade in the radio and recording worlds, Sam Phillips, played by Patrick Halley, launched Sun Records in 1952, and subsequently helped launch the careers of Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley — the four musicians whose impromptu gathering on that December night forms the structure of the show.
As Mike Allen reported in these pages on July 23, MMT faced the daunting challenge of casting actors who could also play the right instruments. Well, mission accomplished. The music itself is as good as you’d experience in an actual concert, with crisp guitar licks, rollicking keyboard runs and outstanding vocals.
The ensemble also does a terrific job of evoking the personalities of the music legends they portray. As Carl Perkins, Michael Perrie Jr. embodies the struggle of a young talent trying to navigate the harsh realities of the music industry. Brady Wease lights up the boards with all the double-espresso energy Jerry Lee Lewis was known for. Tyler Michael Breeding does a lovely and sympathetic turn portraying the baritone humility of the Man in Black. And Edward La Cardo subtly captures the distinctive speaking cadence of Elvis Presley, as well as bringing the moves. Katie Horner adds her considerable pipes and presence to the mix as Dyanne, a fictionalized songstress who shows up on Elvis’ arm. All the singers get strong support from two session musicians — Ross Neal on the upright bass (whose character is Carl’s brother, Jay) and Taylor Cobb on drums; both get some nice solo time.
It’s no surprise that MMT’s veteran production team has done a spot-on job of capturing the mid-’50s vibe. The set design puts the viewer smack inside a vintage recording studio, with its blue and white checkerboard linoleum floor, elevated control room and gold records on the wall. Virtually all of the action takes place in this space, and the actors move about as naturally as one imagines the real musicians would have. Adding to the verisimilitude of the scene are Sam’s regular trips to the control room, where he pours coffee, rolls tape on a reel-to-reel recorder, tweaks the sound panel and generally zens out on what he’s hearing.
In fact, while the music may be the star of the show, Sam’s own story is compelling as well. In a foreshadowing of our modern world, Sam finds himself wrestling with the often competing demands of blockbuster success and artistic integrity, which becomes the satisfying focus of Halley’s final soliloquy.
And we won’t spoil it here, but extra love to cast and crew for the applause-worthy closing effect.
Which isn’t actually the end of the show! Like any good concert, the musicians come back for an encore or two.
Go ahead and boogie. Chances are the person next to you already is.