Review: 'Million Dollar Quartet' combines history and music for a rockin' good time

The ensemble also does a terrific job of evoking the personalities of the music legends they portray. As Carl Perkins, Michael Perrie Jr. embodies the struggle of a young talent trying to navigate the harsh realities of the music industry. Brady Wease lights up the boards with all the double-espresso energy Jerry Lee Lewis was known for. Tyler Michael Breeding does a lovely and sympathetic turn portraying the baritone humility of the Man in Black. And Edward La Cardo subtly captures the distinctive speaking cadence of Elvis Presley, as well as bringing the moves. Katie Horner adds her considerable pipes and presence to the mix as Dyanne, a fictionalized songstress who shows up on Elvis’ arm. All the singers get strong support from two session musicians — Ross Neal on the upright bass (whose character is Carl’s brother, Jay) and Taylor Cobb on drums; both get some nice solo time.