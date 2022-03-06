Review: Showtimers' "She Loves Me" transcends community theater

First, the bad news: If you didn’t find time to go to Showtimers’ recent production of “She Loves Me,” you’re out of luck. The show closed Feb. 20.

The good news accrues to all those who did grab tickets to see the first play of the company's 2022 season, which received a well-deserved standing ovation after the final performance — reportedly one of several during the run.

Director Stevie Holcomb, who has been active with Showtimers since 1991, assembled a stellar cast and crew, whose skills were on glorious display every moment from the opening curtain to the final bow.

Strictly speaking, Showtimers is community theater. “She Loves Me” blew that characterization right out of the water. Staying true to the period vibe of the original, the show had an effervescent energy reminiscent of classics like “Hello Dolly.” Yes, it was that good.

The musical is based on the 1937 play “Parfumerie,” written by a Hungarian playwright named Miklós László, and originally produced on Broadway by the legendary Harold Prince. Hollywood has grabbed onto its romantic storyline multiple times, from 1940’s “The Shop Around the Corner” to the internet-age adaptation “You’ve Got Mail.” The saying “everything old is new again” applies: the central characters are a man and a woman getting to know one another via correspondence before actually meeting.

Elliot Raff plays the earnest Georg Nowack, one of the clerks at Maraczek’s, a high-end ladies’ shop full of perfumes, cold creams and other staples of feminine beauty. His co-workers include Bradley Kraft as Ladislav Sipos, a modest company man who just wants to hang onto his job; the caddish Steven Kodaly, played in a series of garish suits by Aaron Sifford; the lovely Ilona Ritter, portrayed by Jane Ostdeik, who is unhappily involved with Kodaly; and Patrick Joseph as the enthusiastic young delivery boy Arpad Laszlo.

Together they mind the stock, wait on the regulars and bid a musical adieu to each customer as they leave. (You won’t get treatment like that at a big box store!)

Into this mix comes the spunky Amalia Balash (Brynn Scozzari), desperate to see the imposing owner, Mr. Maraczek (Daniel Lewis), so she can ask for a job. It doesn’t look good at first, but she jumps in to sell a customer a tepidly received new store product, and closing the sale in front of the boss gets her hired.

Georg and Amalia have no idea that they are now working with each other’s “Dear Friend.”

There’s tension between Georg and Mr. Maraczek, which gets sorted out by the end of the play, but not before it threatens to throw a monkey wrench into Georg’s first meeting with his mystery woman. The scene in the café, where Amalia waits with her rose bookmark, gives the ensemble, along with the priceless headwaiter (Lyle Blake Smythers), a chance to shine.

Professionally, there’s also friction between Georg and Amalia, and it too threatens to derail their would-be romance before it even gets off the ground. But Georg has an opportunity to repair the damage, which sets the happy ending in motion.

It would be impossible to single out any one or two actors for the quality of their performance, because everyone brought magic to their roles, including vocals that had many in the audience remarking about the operatic magnificence of the voices. Among the more than two-dozen musical numbers, the principles all had outstanding solos; there were also several selections that required precise timing by multiple players, and there was not a missed note to be found. It all came to a crescendo with “Twelve Days to Christmas” – a long, complex and wonderfully choreographed piece that was laugh-out-loud funny.

And that was another of the show’s charms: the comedy rolled naturally throughout, driven by characters, situations and deftly crafted song lyrics — not forced by pratfalls or lame one-liners or other cheap maneuvers.

Well-deserved kudos go to the rest of the cast for interacting so seamlessly with the leads: Chandra Shepard, Victoria Ferris, Julie Wheeler, Ashley Light and Carolyn Watson portraying customers; and ensemble members Anna Kimerer, Joseph Craft, Justin Linville, Mark Smith, Quacie Spence and Connor Wheeler.

Equally worthy was the production team, which pulled off high quality set designs and changes, split-second sound cues, and ingenious prop elements. (Holcomb reveals that when Georg brings ice cream to a sick Amalia, it’s really mashed potatoes!)

The crew included music director Micah Pick, choreographer Traci Addison, stage manager Jenny Saunders and producer Gary Reid.

The backstory suggests that this production was one of those harmonic convergences that only happens once in a while. It was originally supposed to be the Christmas show a couple of years ago; then COVID came along. Holcomb also reports that she didn’t actually choose “She Loves Me” herself; the board approached her about directing the show, perhaps mindful of the 2016 Broadway revival (for Showtimers too, which staged it in 2008), but also Holcomb's own attachment to the play.

“It’s well known there how much I love the show,” Holcomb wrote in a Facebook message. “It’s simply the perfect musical.”

In this case, it certainly was.

