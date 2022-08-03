Review: Throwback 'Annie Get Your Gun' has strong cast

You could think of it as the original battle of the sexes: In the 1870s, a young Midwestern rifle prodigy named Annie Oakley took on a traveling-show marksman named Frank Butler in a shooting contest and proved herself to be more than up to the task, eventually marrying her rival and touring the world to show off her skill.

No surprise that such an amazing real-life story would become a rich subject for page, stage and screen over the years. “Annie Get Your Gun” was a hit when it opened on Broadway in 1946, and has enjoyed numerous revivals ever since, as well as a popular movie version. This summer it’s at Attic Productions in Fincastle, with one weekend remaining in its run.

While it is certainly a classic, one needs to understand it as a product of its time, because there are a few moments here and there that tend to clash with 21st century sensibilities. In her opening remarks, director Katerina Yancey made a point of offering some reassuring history about Buffalo Bill Cody, whose Wild West show employed diverse performers and treated them fairly.

That said, Irving Berlin’s music and lyrics remain timeless in their appeal, and the large cast is outstanding in the ensemble numbers. Individually, the various players do fine work with the extensive song list. “Moonshine Lullaby,” with Annie (Emma Boyer), her little siblings and the delightful “cowboy trio” is just one of several selections that will transport you to a Hollywood golden era sound stage.

Tony Gilbert looks very much the type as Buffalo Bill, and conveys a good heart beneath his showmanship. David J. Schultz II cuts a strong, masculine figure as Frank. Heather Sexton is fabulously fussbudget-y Frank’s assistant Dolly Tate (who has designs on him herself). And Boyer shines as Annie, with an authentic characterization, wonderful stage movement and a terrific singing voice.

Other key cast members include David Fisher as show manager Charlie Davenport; David Boyer as hotelier Foster Wilson; Keira Booze as Dolly’s sister Winnie Tate; Connor Pero as Winnie’s beau Tommy Keeler; Jeff Hoagland as Chief Sitting Bull; and Hugh Wellons as Pawnee Bill. All do a fine job with their roles. Special mention to the kids who portray Annie’s little siblings – professional and adorable!

“Annie Get Your Gun” is a complex show to stage, with four scenes in each act and more members of the company than we can list. At two and a half hours (including intermission) it’s on the long-ish side, but it’s a safe bet patrons won’t mind. Cast and crew have put together a wonderfully engaging show that will have you singing the tunes as you head home.