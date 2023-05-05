According to Wikipedia, the late British author Roald Dahl had several rules for the children’s books he wrote. Among them were “Adults can be scary,” “Bad things happen” and “Revenge is sweet.” (Also, “Food is fun.”)
These rules certainly informed his classic 1961 story “James and the Giant Peach,” which Virginia Children’s Theatre brought to the stage April 27-29.
If it’s been a while since you read it, young James is orphaned when his parents meet with a freak accident. So the authorities send him to live with a couple of dreadful aunts who have no intention of taking good care of him. One day, a stranger offers James the makings of a potion that could alter his life, but he spills it near his aunts’ peach tree, which in turn grows one enormous peach.
When James finds a portal into the fruit’s interior, he encounters a community of kind-hearted bugs who take him in. The centipede winds up cutting the peach’s stem and it rolls into the ocean, casting this oddball group literally adrift. A variety of fantastical happenings follow (what else would one expect from Dahl?) until the adventure reaches a sweet resolution.
Writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have turned “James and the Giant Peach” into a fanciful musical that creates a kind of show within a show, with a character called Ladahlord serving as a cabaret-style emcee as the story transitions from scene to scene. Christopher Kyle, one of several adult actors in the cast, brought great energy and style to the part.
Three young actors took turns portraying James, and regular theatergoers will know their names: Calan Johnson, Riley Parks and Drew D’Alessandro. On review night it was Calan, whose nicely rendered performance showed how well he continues to develop his craft.
Aunt Spiker and Aunt Sponge were played by Alivia Brown and Will McLoney, respectively, reveling in their characters’ awfulness, from their garish outfits to their rotten scheming.
The bugs were endearingly portrayed by the rest of the adult professionals in the cast: Amber Voeller as Spider, Nick Disandro as Grasshopper, Camillo Desantis as Centipede, Akilah Ramsey as Ladybug, and a scene-stealing Alex Voeller as Earthworm.
And of course a first-rate supporting cast — Carter Cecil, Megan Corbett, Cameron Wimbish, Beahlen Deadon, Angelia Witcher, Keegan Montgomery, Nice Anderson, Ella Kirk and Braelyn Skelton — demonstrated why VCT’s productions are so consistently fine.
With direction by Eric Gelb, this troupe blended outstanding voices and lively choreography to create a magical theater experience for young and old alike.