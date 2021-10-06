Roanoke actress lands 'dream role' in Virginia Children's Theatre's "Addams Family" musical

The black dress, the pigtails, the unblinking stare, the frighteningly flat affect and morbid obsession with torture, especially when inflicted on her brother Pugsley.
If you read the above list and thought “Wednesday Addams,” you might already be looking forward to “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Virginia Children’s Theatre’s upcoming spooky and ooky show that will ring in the Halloween season on Friday and Saturday at Jefferson Center.
Fans of cartoonist Charles Addams’ ghoulishly funny clan and their television and movie incarnations all love Morticia and Gomez, Uncle Fester, Lurch and Cousin Itt. Daughter Wednesday, however, has grown more prominent in pop culture, especially after a pair of 1990s films cast Christina Ricci in the role and launched the child actress to stardom.
“It honestly is a dream role come true!” wrote Emma Sala, 25, who plays Wednesday in VCT’s production. “I have been obsessed with this musical, particularly the role of Wednesday, since I was about 18 (ironically, the same age that Wednesday is in the show). I’ve always admired how she’s completely, unapologetically herself and I think that’s a big reason why she has resonated with so many young women over the years.”
Not to mention, “she has some excitingly challenging vocals!”
Sala, a Hollins University alumna and VCT teaching artist, has been with the nonprofit theater from the beginning, when it was founded as Roanoke Children’s Theatre. She acted in RCT’s very first show in 2008, "Madeline’s Christmas."
She’s following in the footsteps of her father, Ed Sala, a professional actor who has performed in many Roanoke Valley theater productions. (And, Halloween fans, he also had a small role in “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.”)
In the “Addams Family” musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2010, Wednesday drives the plot, plunging her family into (an amusing) crisis when she falls in love with — gasp! — a normal boy. Her gleefully Gothic kinfolk are mortified at the thought of plain, average people as in-laws, and that goes triple for equally love-smitten Lucas’s appalled parents.
Sala had some thoughtful commentary about what pulls Wednesday in such a new, non-Addamsian direction. “I think falling love with a ‘normal boy’ was something that Wednesday never envisioned for herself, so when it happens, she’s not entirely sure how to handle it. Being with Lucas (the boy in question) slowly starts to change her in small ways, which leads to her having a bit of an identity crisis, because for the first time in her life, she’s not so self-assured.
“I think she’s so determined for their relationship to work because (A.) she loves a challenge and she’s excited to be with someone who pulls her out of her comfort zone, and (B.) opposites attract and, as strange as it may seem to both of their families, Wednesday and Lucas are truly in love and bring out the best in each other. Wednesday shows Lucas that there’s beauty in the crazy and Lucas helps show Wednesday that a little bit of change might not be such a bad thing after all.”