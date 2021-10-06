Roanoke actress lands 'dream role' in Virginia Children's Theatre's "Addams Family" musical

She’s following in the footsteps of her father, Ed Sala, a professional actor who has performed in many Roanoke Valley theater productions. (And, Halloween fans, he also had a small role in “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.”)

In the “Addams Family” musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2010, Wednesday drives the plot, plunging her family into (an amusing) crisis when she falls in love with — gasp! — a normal boy. Her gleefully Gothic kinfolk are mortified at the thought of plain, average people as in-laws, and that goes triple for equally love-smitten Lucas’s appalled parents.

Sala had some thoughtful commentary about what pulls Wednesday in such a new, non-Addamsian direction. “I think falling love with a ‘normal boy’ was something that Wednesday never envisioned for herself, so when it happens, she’s not entirely sure how to handle it. Being with Lucas (the boy in question) slowly starts to change her in small ways, which leads to her having a bit of an identity crisis, because for the first time in her life, she’s not so self-assured.

“I think she’s so determined for their relationship to work because (A.) she loves a challenge and she’s excited to be with someone who pulls her out of her comfort zone, and (B.) opposites attract and, as strange as it may seem to both of their families, Wednesday and Lucas are truly in love and bring out the best in each other. Wednesday shows Lucas that there’s beauty in the crazy and Lucas helps show Wednesday that a little bit of change might not be such a bad thing after all.”

