From the Revolutionary War to the Flood of ’85 and everything in between and beyond, the history of Southwest Virginia has touched all of us.

On Saturday, some of that history will come to life when the Salem Museum unveils its new permanent exhibit, “Through Their Eyes: The Moments That Made Salem and Shaped the Roanoke Valley.”

A gallery opening and living history day with some two-dozen costumed interpreters will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum’s historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 E. Main St., next to Longwood Park. Admission is free.

Located on the lower level, in what used to be a rotating gallery, “Through Their Eyes” is comprised of 16 informational panels, ranging from 1671 to modern times, that focus on key events in the history of Salem and the region. Each panel includes academically researched material, but also personal accounts of some of the people who lived those moments themselves.

3D Model: Click and drag the image above to change the angle of view. This recreation of a pot was inspired by artifacts discovered at the former home of the Tutelo tribe in Salem, Virginia. This piece is kept by the Salem Museum and Historical Society.

“Often, events that happened a long time ago are hard to really grasp, because it’s hard to imagine what life was like for those people,” said Alex Burke, the museum’s assistant director and chief exhibit designer, in a news release about the display. “By having a character chronicle each event, visitors experience the feelings and significance associated with these moments, truly bringing these events alive.”

During a walk-though of the exhibit, Burke aptly called it “part textbook, part novel.”

The project took more than a year to complete. Burke said he started by selecting which major events from history to highlight, then determined which people he could connect to those moments. Some, such as with Salem’s founding, suggested themselves, but Burke said he also wanted to include some lesser-known figures: for example, Native Americans talking about meeting explorers for the first time. The format was conceived and designed in-house. The panels were printed locally, then museum staff framed and mounted them.

Establishing a permanent exhibit about local history fills a gap that had developed in recent years.

“Since 2019, visitors, anytime they come to the museum they’re looking at galleries that specialize in an individual topic, but nothing that’s an overarching history of Salem,” Burke said. “So we wanted to come up with an exhibit that provided the entire history of the community.”

In addition to the historical information and personal narratives, the new panels feature pictures, maps, artifacts, hands-on elements and augmented reality technology which visitors can access with their smart phones. Each panel also includes two snippets of concurrent context — "What's New" and "What's Happening" — which Burke notes tie in with Virginia’s Standards of Learning.

Burke says a lot of people don’t realize that Salem, and by extension the greater region, have more than 250 years of history, and being able to preserve and share that history is very important to the museum.

“We want people to appreciate that there’s more to Salem, Virginia, than meets the eye,” he said.