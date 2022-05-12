Showtimers cancels first weekend of new show

COVID-19 results have scuttled the first weekend of Showtimers Community Theatre's latest production, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time."

The show was to have opened on Friday. However, a notice on the theater's website reads in part: "Due to positive COVID results within the 'Curious Incident' extended group of dedicated volunteers, Showtimers will unfortunately have to postpone this weekend’s opening and performances (May 13-15) until next weekend (May 20-22)."

Tickets already purchased for this weekend may be used May 20-22, and theater staff will be taking steps to implement that transition. No decision had been made yet about whether make-up performances will be scheduled, according to the website.

"We are all very disappointed, but the health and safety of our audience and volunteers is paramount to Showtimers and we want to ensure a safe space for our community," the notice states.

For updates and other information, go to showtimers.org, or check out the Showtimers Facebook page.

— Christina Koomen