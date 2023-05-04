“What can a lady do?”

An existential question if ever there was one, and one which gets the royal treatment in “The Women,” which will be on stage at Showtimers for one more weekend.

A top-notch cast brings Clare Boothe Luce’s 1936 satire delightfully to life in an adaptation that sets the story in the 1960s. The drama revolves around a group of New York society friends who mostly spend their days playing bridge, attending cocktail parties, expanding their haute couture wardrobes and living the “for better or worse” of their respective marriages. But that’s just the framework for some pretty complicated lives that embody themes of class consciousness, infidelity, ageism, survival and more.

The curtain call drove home how many players it took to present “The Women,” and the seamlessness of this show is a great credit to director Jamie Stewart. Of the main ensemble, two storylines in particular emerge as central to the rest of the action, but all of these characters are distinctively and satisfyingly portrayed, from their Dorothy Parker-esque zingers to their moments of vulnerability. They are complemented by a company that is the very embodiment of the maxim “there are no small parts,” imbuing their characters with personalities that elevate them beyond mere female archetypes.

Audiences will note as well many nice production touches by the creative team, such as vintage costumes and subtle flourishes of background music that instantly conjure that liminal space between post-war affluence and the culture clash to come.

If the playwright’s name is unfamiliar, Luce could serve as a composite sketch for her characters. Although not exactly to the manor born, she was educated in private schools and would marry into wealth twice, most notably to publishing magnate Henry Luce in 1935. She applied her keen intelligence and wit to an extensive writing career that included magazine editing and war reporting, in addition to playwriting. She would later get involved in politics, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives and as ambassador to Italy, among other activities. Such a life would certainly provide rich inspiration for crafting stories about the glitterati.

Luce’s play and the 1939 movie version that followed were both hits. Patrons are advised to order tickets as soon as possible, because the Showtimers version is destined to be a hit too.