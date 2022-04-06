Story time: Sounds of the Mountains returns to Camp Bethel

Lyn Ford admitted it. She was nervous when she stepped in front of a live audience.

Never mind that she had been a professional storyteller for more than 40 years, and had performed hundreds of times before throngs of listeners at festivals and workshops across the United States. When she took the microphone at a storytelling event in Fairfax a few weeks ago, the butterflies fluttered.

That’s what a two-year layoff due to a global pandemic can do to a performer.

“I was really nervous,” Ford said, recalling her appearance at the Women’s Storytelling Festival. “I thought, ‘Can I still do this?’ … I inhaled, and after I spoke that first sentence, I knew I would be OK.”

This weekend, Ford will be one of the featured performers when story time returns to Camp Bethel.

No more online videos. No more stories told over YouTube or Zoom. No more storytellers performing seated in front of laptop cameras, trying to gin up the energy that a live audience usually brings. This weekend, for the first time in three years, people will tell stories, sing and play music to an in-person audience at Camp Bethel, when the Sounds of the Mountains storytelling and music festival returns to the creek-lined retreat in Botetourt County.

Sounds of the Mountains started 20 years ago at Camp Bethel, and the festival was one of the early live-entertainment casualties when Virginia imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020.

The festival soldiered through, posting videos on its website and across YouTube the past two years. With no ticket sales producing revenue, viewers were asked to send donations to Camp Bethel, which is owned by the Church of the Brethren.

Now, the 21st festival is back under the trees, around the campfires and inside the rustic meeting hall at Camp Bethel.

“Nothing compares to a live event,” said Alan Hoal, one of the festival’s co-founders. “Storytelling is an interactive experience. The storytellers feed off an audience, gauging reactions, being animated and moving around the stage. I think there’s going to be a lot of energy this weekend.”

Sounds of the Mountains has long been a small-scale festival that attracts top-tier storytellers. This weekend’s lineup includes Ford and Len Cabral, who makes his first appearance at Camp Bethel. Also featured are popular returning tellers Bil Lepp, Barbara McBride-Smith and multi-instrumentalist Josh Goforth.

Contemporary storytelling comprises an array of styles and stories, from personal reminiscences to folk tales to hilarious exaggerations. Ford lives in Columbus, Ohio, where she is a teaching artist for the Ohio Arts Council. She includes family stories, folk-tale adaptations and others she considers part of “Affrilachian” culture — a phrase originated by Kentucky poet Frank X. Walker to highlight experiences of Black residents in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

“The term expresses perfectly where my family roots are,” Ford said. “They run from North Carolina up the mountains to New York, and are mostly in western Pennsylvania and southeast Ohio and West Virginia. My heritage is a combination of African-American, Cherokee and Choctaw … Scots-Irish, French and European. My stories remind people of the heritage of diversity in this region.”

Ford said she comes from a line of authentic storytellers.

“My father is my favorite storyteller,” she said. “He told folktales, and I gathered the voices that he used and the plots that he shared with me. My maternal grandfather was a tall-tale teller. My grandma Josephine said he was just a liar. He could make up a story on the spot. I come by it naturally. When I was a girl, my mother said that I started telling lies, but they didn’t work on her.”

Ford and Cabral work in many schools in front of young fans, but they also have stories for general audiences. Sometimes, Cabral said, a storyteller will adjust their planned material based on the audience.

Cabral, who lives in Rhode Island, mixes ancestral stories from his family’s heritage as whalers from Cape Verde off the western coast of Africa with Caribbean folk tales and original stories. Like other performers, he is happy to be back in front of a live audience, but the time away from public performances, and attempting to connect with listeners through online videos, taught him new methods that he implements in his performances.

“I picked up some stuff,” he said. “Pacing of stories, relying more on words than movement … Maybe it slowed my stories down a bit more. You don’t need so many words when you’re onstage moving around, but you’re using your facial expressions, and the words themselves become more important when you’re on video. Zooming also allowed the audience to ask questions, to write things down and think about what they wanted to ask.”

Still, Cabral is excited to be in front of the public again, having done a few performances in schools and libraries recently.

“I felt relief” to return to onstage performances,” he said. “I was glad to come back. Just seeing people’s faces with masks off, and even with masks on, people are excited about being together. It feels good to come back in front of an audience.”