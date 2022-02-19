'Swan Lake' — Russian Ballet Theatre presents updates to traditional performance in show set for Jefferson Center

Not a ballet fan? Gulya Hartwick wants you to know that the Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of “Swan Lake” is designed to appeal not only to enthusiasts, but to those who might normally fall asleep after 10 minutes.

“We added jesters, more entertaining elements,” said co-producer Hartwick, in a phone interview while traveling to the next show, in Utica, N.Y. “We added a prologue to tell the audience why the evil sorcerer became so evil, why the princess was turned into a swan. We also made sure the sets are vivid and bright. There are over 150 costumes.”

The flock of 48 dancers, plus crew, alights on Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall stage Feb. 25 with a production, they say, that “lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet.”

The romance of “Swan Lake” taps the deepest wellsprings of the human heart. Will I marry the right person? How will I recognize him or her? And what if I make the wrong choice?

The beautiful Princess Odette walks along a lake. She meets a mysterious and frightening stranger who asks for her hand and heart. This is the sorcerer, Rothbart. When she refuses, he turns Odette into a white swan. The spell can only be broken if the right man falls in love with her.

In a park near the castle, young Prince Siegfried dances with girls who vie for his attention. His mother presents him with a crossbow, a symbol of mature masculinity.

The swan queen, Odette, explains that they are the victims of the sorcerer, Rothbart, and only at night, near Swan Lake, can they return to human form. Moved by her beauty and sad story, Siegfried falls in love. But Rothbart is watching.

At the castle, a ball is held to celebrate Siegfried’s birthday. His mother demands that he choose a bride. A stranger, Rothbart, appears with his daughter, Odile, who strongly resembles Odette. Convinced that Odile and Odette are the same person, Siegfried promises to marry her. Only when he sees a swan beating her wings against a window — the real Odette — does the prince realize his fatal mistake.

“Swan Lake” was first produced in Moscow in 1877 with music by Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky. But most modern versions, including this one, derive from a revival staged in 1895 in the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Czar Nicholas II, a ballet fan, had “Swan Lake” presented at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg in 1903. The legendary Anna Pavlova danced for the doomed Czar, his empress and their bejewelled courtiers. Within a few years, war and revolution destroyed Imperial Russia. But Russian ballet continued.

Russian Ballet Theatre formed in 2015. Hartwick said the dancers and crew members hail from 10 countries. The three leads, Olga Kifyak (Odette/Odile), Evgeny Svetlitsa (Prince) and Vasili Bogdan (Rothbart) all trained in Ukraine, according to the company’s website. Upcoming performances are mainly in smaller and mid-sized cities in the United States. Music is prerecorded. So far, “Swan Lake” has been RBT’s only production, although a “Nutcracker” is in the works.

“We’re following a hundred-year-old tradition,” Hartwick said. “Our sets were made just the way they were made a hundred years ago, hand-painted. But also we invited a special effects professional, Irina Strukova, to create headpieces for our cast, and her background is in movie production.”

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina worked from the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet, created by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa.

“The historical importance of the St. Petersburg premiere is so profound that all of Russian ballet until then can be considered preparation for the ‘Swan Lake’ by Tchaikovsky, Petipa, Ivanov,” Sergei Korobkov wrote in “The Secret of Swan Lake’s Magic,” for Ballet in Russia magazine. “Ivanov created the space of the soul on the shores of the dark bewitched waters. Petipa created a space for true cosmic subjects, where the boundaries are life and death, good and evil, love and faithlessness, faith and doubt, fate and destiny … ‘Swan Lake,’ presented on January 15, 1895, was the starry hour of Russian ballet and represents its classical triumph. It became the model for the black and white contrasts, which each era re-works on its own terms.”

In the original 1877 production, the lovers drown. The Russian Ballet Theatre’s version, like most modern re-workings, rewards audience members with a happy ending.

“It’s only fair to the prince, because he made a mistake, and we the audience want to give people a second chance,” Hartwick said. “And especially now, we all need positive emotions. We want to ensure that our audience walks out of the theater with a smile on their faces.”