Talented cast brings 'High School Musical: One Act Edition' to life at Mill Mountain Theatre

When a franchise generates a spin-off like “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” it has officially become a cultural juggernaut. The Disney Channel Original Movie “High School Musical” first hit the screen in 2006 and became one of its most successful movies ever, with a similarly successful soundtrack and three popular sequels so far.

Some have called “High School Musical” a nod to “Romeo and Juliet,” but the central plot point actually bears some resemblance to “Hamlet” — to play or not to play?

Troy is a star on the East High School basketball team, and the Wildcats have a big game coming up. Gabriella is the new girl at school and just happens to have the academic chops to help her fellow students compete in the Scholastic Decathlon. Meanwhile, auditions are afoot for the drama club’s school musical, and one impromptu tryout later, both Troy and Gabriella are keen to get a call-back.

Yes, high school is complicated. A young and talented Mill Mountain Theatre troupe makes it fun.

Charles Meidlinger and Elise LeGault, playing the earnest Troy and the sweet Gabriella, are as endearing as they are skilled. They make us care about their characters and display voices that blend and harmonize beautifully.

Among the cheerleaders, jocks and other students, enter Sharpay, president of the drama club. She has a thing for Troy and a plot to make sure Gabriella doesn’t rival her place in the musical. Caroline Moledor plays Sharpay with delightful mean-girl campiness. William Richardson gives her twin brother Ryan some “henchman” vibe and also nails the role of the high-strung Coach Bolton, who just happens to be Troy’s father.

Jadyn Rhodes makes a charming Taylor, head of the academic team, who’s trying to lure Gabriella to choose her squad over the play. Ben Armstrong plays Troy’s best friend Chad, a well-meaning kid who just wants a win for his hoops team. Emma Harvey brings a gentle eagerness to the part of Kelsi, who wrote the school musical and wants Gabriella and Troy to have their shot. As drama teacher Ms. Darbus, Leah Bouldin is businesslike but warm in keeping her students on track. Sylvia MacNab makes recurring appearances as Jacki, bringing infectious enthusiasm to the daily school announcements.

The cast is drawn from MMT’s Conservatory program and its new Conservatory Company, comprised of students from across the Roanoke Valley who are dedicated to dancing, acting and musical theater — and it shows. Through more than a dozen selections, all the young players fill the stage with energy, strong singing voices and precise movement. The July 28 matinee audience was clapping along by the final numbers.

“High School Musical: One Act Edition” reminds us that no matter who we are, we’re all just trying to make our way in this crazy world. And sometimes, things actually do work out.