In any game of word association, there’s a good chance that “Tiffany” will be followed by “lamp.”

The Taubman Museum's newest exhibition reveals that “The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany” was about a lot more than lamps. The installation, which highlights more than 60 of his paintings, opened April 14 and runs through Aug. 13.

“I hope visitors to this exhibition walk away with a renewed appreciation for Louis Comfort Tiffany not only as a brilliant glass artist, but as a brilliant painter as well,” said Dr. Karl Emil Willers, the Taubman’s chief curator and deputy director of collections and exhibitions, in a news release about the exhibit.

There is of course another association with the name Tiffany — the venerable Fifth Avenue jewelry store in New York City. Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany was Louis Comfort Tiffany’s father. Louis, though, forged a career apart from the jewelry business and its craftsmanship.

At 18, he began apprenticing with American landscape painter George Inness, and later with American watercolorist Samuel Colman. After a couple of years, he went to study art in Paris, where painter Léon Belly's Islamic genre scenes influenced him. By 22, Louis was traveling to countries throughout North Africa — opportunities probably more accessible to him than to other young artists thanks to his family’s wealth, Willers noted during a walk-through.

The result was a portfolio that captured imaginations in 1871, when first exhibited in New York. The paintings depicted a far-flung culture of desert caravans, architectural wonders, sun-baked markets — some as realistic as a postcard, others bathed in an ethereal light.

Exhibit visitors will see examples of these works as well as Louis’ many other subjects. Western scenes reminiscent of Frederic Remington, landscapes from his own Long Island estate, still-lifes and more comprise the collection. Curator Willers is well acquainted with the paintings on display; he was working for the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, New York, when the collection was gifted to that institution.

The multifaceted exhibit would not be complete without examples of the iconic Tiffany Studio's glass work, so there are plenty of lamps and other objects to behold. There is also a gallery’s worth of unique "Wonders of Glass" from the personal collection of longtime supporters Susan S. and David R. Goode, plus some selections from the Taubman’s permanent collection.

“The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany” offers viewers the chance to expand their experience of the Tiffany they thought they knew, and realize the scope and impact of one of the most creative artists and designers of his time.