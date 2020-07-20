Taubman Museum makes Sidewalk Art Show online only

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted yet another longtime Roanoke Valley tradition — the Sidewalk Art Show.

The Taubman Museum of Art announced Monday that the event, now in its 62nd year, won’t take place on any real sidewalks. Originally scheduled for May, the outdoor show had been postponed to Aug. 15-16 as the response to the COVID-19 crisis caused art venues to close.

In a statement, museum officials said that for the sake of public safety, and in compliance with restrictions on public gatherings, the event still will take place on the new date, but it will be online only.

There will be no judging or prizes, and artists will have their registration fees refunded, wrote Sunny Nelson, the museum’s deputy director of marketing and human resources, in an email. Artists will be able to participate free in the online sales portal. Sponsorships from American National Bank and Trust, Blue Ridge Beverage and LinDor Arts have made the online version of the event possible.

The virtual version of the show will feature live videos of art demonstrations and studio tours, as well as artwork for sale. For more information, visit https://shop.taubmanmuseum.org/.

