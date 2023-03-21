“Art frequently exists in unexpected places,” reads an information panel under soft gallery lighting.
Such is the case with David Kahler’s black and white images of Norfolk Southern’s Pocahontas line, as well as with the paintings by several well-known local artists in the Historical Society of Western Virginia’s blended exhibit titled The Art of Place.
Both collections will be on display through May 6 in the O. Winston Link Museum galleries and History Museum of Western Virginia galleries inside Roanoke's historic N&W Passenger Station.
Historical Society curator Ashley Webb calls the acquisition of Kahler’s photographs “serendipitous.”
Kahler had been inspired to create his images after viewing an exhibit of Link’s iconic photos in the 1980s. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native and Princeton-educated architect spent several winters traveling through coal country to capture scenes in towns like Matewan, West Virginia, and Cattlesburg, Kentucky, where the railroad’s presence was essential to these Appalachian communities.
In 2016, the Center for Railroad Photography & Art, a nonprofit arts and education organization in Madison, Wisconsin, published a book titled “The Railroad and the Art of Place,” from which Kahler’s exhibit is drawn. Recently, the center reached out to the Link Museum and offered to loan his photographs.
While Kahler’s images certainly have an affinity with Link’s, they have their own vibe. Physically smaller and seemingly more spontaneous, they record moments both eternal and ephemeral in the life of a railroad town. Buildings, houses, road signs, tracks, cars and trucks, hillsides and trees all figure prominently in Kahler’s austerely beautiful tableaus. Visitors will want to view them from a normal distance but also up close, where they reveal unexpected details.
Booking the Kahler exhibit inspired Webb to invite some local artists to create a complementary show that focuses on places closer to home.
“I loved the idea of taking a landscape painting … and finding your own sense of place,” she said.
The participating artists are Susan Egbert, Brett LaGue, Angie Patton Poe and Nan Mahone Wellborn. Each of almost 20 works in a variety of styles and color palettes captures the Blue Ridge region's essence. Some of the locations are identified by name, but all conjure a familiar feeling of home. Collectors will be interested to know that a number of the works in this exhibit are for sale.
As an added feature of “The Art of Place,” LaGue is serving as an artist in residence for several weeks, painting on-site in the Trackside Lobby. LaGue is scheduled to be in the museum on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in March and April (except the week of April 17), as well as the following Saturdays: April 1, April 15 and April 29.
A recent visit found LaGue set up amid a compact assemblage of materials and supplies, creating a canvas depicting of one of Link’s large-format cameras. “Some people will pretend you don’t exist,” he laughed, when asked how patrons respond to having an artist at work in their midst. But LaGue says he’ll be happy to talk about his process with museum visitors.