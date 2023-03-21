Related events

Museum Talk: David Kahler

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday (6 p.m. meet the photographer)

Where: O. Winston Link Museum Auditorium

Admission: $5; free for members of the Historical Society, Blue Ridge AIA and Center for Railroad Photography & Art

Photography Classes: Rich Davis

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

What: Award winning photographer Davis will lead participants through downtown Roanoke and guide them in capturing the art of an urban environment. Class starts at the museum.

When: Time TBA April 1

What: Davis will meet participants near the Blue Ridge Parkway (specific location details near Bent Mountain available at signup) to photograph rural settings.

Registration: $40 per class for HSWV members, $50 for nonmembers. Both classes $65 for members, $90 nonmembers. Please note no day-of registrations for either class. Rain or shine.

Register: historical-society-of-western-virginia.mybigcommerce.com/events