Theater review: 'Fun Home' a journey to understanding

Tennessee Williams reportedly wrote in his production notes for “The Glass Menagerie” that because it was a “memory play,” it could be “presented with unusual freedom of convention."

A Mill Mountain Theatre cast and crew has applied such freedom of convention to outstanding effect in Alison Bechdel's "Fun Home." The second show in the theater's 2022 Fringe series has one weekend remaining on the Waldron Stage.

Bechdel based this distinctive and engaging musical on memories of her youth and her relationship with her father, a complicated man whom she has devoted heart and soul to understanding.

The show's tone is often good humored and upbeat — except for when it can’t be, when the cracks in the happy family facade multiply and grow like fault lines in the earth. Some pretty big plot points emerge early on, and the story is less about building toward an unexpected conclusion than about the messy business of processing one’s past.

We meet three Alisons during this taut, 90-minute show: a little girl, a college co-ed and a working adult. The latter is literally sketching her memories into a graphic novel — the real-life memoir “Fun Home” that made the New York Times bestseller list in 2006.

Hayley Palmer plays grown-up Alison with thoughtful subtlety. She weaves her presence throughout the action, as narrator, observer or player in various sequences of her life, with a wonderful deadpan delivery for some of the show’s funnier lines.

Dad is played by Michael Hunsaker, in a powerful performance that ranges from blustering at his family to walking on eggshells, manifesting an inner turmoil from which he cannot escape. The real Bruce Bechdel cobbled together a curious bouillabaisse of professions: English teacher, house remodeler and funeral home operator. “Fun Home,” it turns out, is the family’s nickname for the mortuary business, not to mention a tragi-comic play on words.

Carlyn Connolly brings a heartbreaking dignity to Helen, Alison’s long-suffering mother, who protects her children as best she can from the riptides below the surface of their outwardly happy home.

Riley Whisnant, a rising seventh grader at Roanoke Catholic School and an MMT regular, plays young Alison and continues to show some serious acting chops. Stephanie Berger portrays college-age Alison with all the poignant vulnerability of a young woman grappling with a profound life passage. That passage involves her newfound college partner Joan, whom Alexandra Rivers plays with sympathetic aplomb.

Rounding out this top-notch cast are Josh Romeo and Lillian Salazar as Alison’s brothers, and Isaac Bouldin as Roy. All are terrific in smaller roles that nevertheless add important notes to Alison’s life.

This could not have been an easy story to set to music, but between several stand-alone numbers and a fair amount of recitative, it works smashingly well, with kudos to music director Dan Pardo and the cast's brilliant voices.

“Fun Home” opened last weekend, arriving on the Mill Mountain stage in June to coincide with Pride Month. As director Katharine Quinn writes in her program notes, “Three-dimensional queer characters remain underrepresented in musical theater.” Given its themes of sexual discovery and revelation, the show is best suited for mature audiences.

The production team hopes Bechdel's story will encourage conversation in the wider community. But even for those with no touchstone in the LGBTQ+ world, “Fun Home” is at its heart a human story that speaks to us all.

