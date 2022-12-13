Theater review: 'Holiday Inn' a production marvel at Mill Mountain

Event update This week's Wednesday, Thursday and Friday performances have been canceled due to illness, according to Mill Mountain Theatre.

It’s a time-honored tradition for theater companies to put on a holiday-themed show at this time of year, and Mill Mountain has produced a fine one with Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.” Its generous four-week run wraps up the Friday before Christmas.

Some may be familiar with the film by the same name, which came out in 1942 and starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. The play is based on that old Hollywood classic and follows the plot closely, if not exactly.

As the story opens, we meet Jim, Lila and Ted, a veteran song-and-dance team trying to keep the bookings coming in the post-World War II era. Jim is ready to hang it up and hopes Lila will come with him to live a simpler life on a farm back east. Lila is not ready to step out of the spotlight, though, and she short-circuits Jim’s proposal by signing on for a six-week tour with Ted in Chicago.

Jim goes through with his plans on his own, but soon realizes that running a farm in Connecticut is a little more complicated than he envisioned — mainly, he has to find a way to support the place. Then, an idea: turn the old farmhouse into an inn that offers splashy shows for every holiday of the year. Jim even convinces the farm’s former owner, Linda, who spent some time on the stage herself, to be part of the effort. The first show is set for New Year’s Eve. But when Ted shows up unexpectedly, Jim’s hopes are once again bobbing on choppy waters.

The story itself channels the nostalgic can-do spirit from any number of wonderful old Hollywood musicals, and the song-and-dance numbers are spectacular. Patrons may wonder at the unexpectedly spare set until those production numbers get going — and boy do they go! The lead characters are joined by a terrific ensemble in bringing to life more than 20 selections, ranging from high-octane songs like “Shaking the Blues Away” to the dreamy signature piece, “White Christmas.”

As always, MMT has assembled a talented cast that includes Andrew Mauney, lovable and sympathetic as the grounded Jim; Caitlin McAvoy as the flashy, fickle Lila; Elbi Cespedes as the roguish Ted; and Sarah Colt as Linda, equally sympathetic as she feels drawn to Jim and the farm, but also just a bit to the limelight. (Imani Youngblood will also portray Linda for some performances.) Mychal Phillips is a bundle of positive energy as the farm caretaker, Louise, who does her best to bring Jim and Linda together; Emma Lou DeLaney rocks a showbiz vibe in the role of the agent Danny; and Rory Grant is totally adorable as little Charlie Winslow, a precocious foil for the grown-ups. (Charlie is also double-cast, with Jack Swank alternating in the role.)

While the whole production team has done a superb job of pulling the various elements of this show together, particular attention must be paid to the team in charge of wardrobe and costuming, including costume designer Marissa Duricko, assistant costume designer Cassie Laymon, costume construction staffer Teresa Baxter, wardrobe coordinator Sydney Poole and costume assistant Susan Adams. All had a monumental task in creating multiple glamorous outfits for the dance ensemble members to wear and getting them changed for each new number, and they didn't miss a beat.

"Holiday Inn" opened Nov. 30 and the audience that first night was clearly having a good time, rewarding cast and crew with a standing ovation. If you’re still in the market for some Christmas cheer, you just might find it at Mill Mountain Theatre.

NOTE: Mill Mountain Theatre is offering three options to ticket holders. You may transfer your tickets to another upcoming “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” performance; transfer your tickets to any MainStage show in 2023; give your tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Mill Mountain Theatre; or exchange them for a full refund. To enact an option, call 540-342-5740.