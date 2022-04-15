Theater review: 'In The Heights' a stunning success

“Paciencia y fe.” Patience and faith.

Abuela Claudia’s words of wisdom seem appropriate for Mill Mountain Theatre’s production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “In The Heights.”

Happily, that patience and faith has been rewarded with a stunning success — a joyous slice of Broadway that reaches all the heights you could ask for.

It might not have been so. As The Roanoke Times reported on March 27, the production team found itself embroiled in a casting controversy, needing to draft a new actor for the key role of Vanessa, as well as a new director. The show was briefly canceled, but almost immediately resumed production with several new personnel in place.

Director/choreographer Héctor Flores Jr., associate director and choreographer Michael Anthony Sylvester, music director John Daniels and production stage manager Eric Montesa joined the other MMT designers and staff on March 24. The original opening night was delayed a week to account for the changes. The show has one week remaining in its shortened run on the Trinkle Main Stage.

Whatever the April 13 audience’s expectations might have been, they can only have been exceeded.

“In The Heights” tells a fictional story about New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, a mostly Latino community of working-class people whose dreams are focused on what lies beyond their familiar street corner, even as the dream of America lured many of them there to begin with.

At the story's center is hard-working Usnavi (Sean Royal), who owns the local bodega, and employs his wisecracking cousin Sonny (Chris Carranza) to help out. Next door is the beauty salon, where proprietress Daniela (Eliette Rogers) keeps tabs on all the locals.

Vanessa (Brenda Ortiz Flores), Usnavi’s love interest (indeed, all the young men notice her), works at the salon with some disgruntlement, along with the dutiful Carla (Khalid Rivera). Across the way is Rosario’s Limo Service, run by straight-laced Kevin (Ben Tostado) and Camila (Gara Roda). Their eager dispatcher Benny (Evan Walker) is enamored with their daughter Nina (Lillian Andrea De León), who has just come home from college, but is weighed down by a secret.

And then there is Abuela Claudia (Tauren Hagans), who looked after Usnavi as a child and has since become the “grandmother” for everyone in the neighborhood.

Making regular cameos are Graffiti Pete (Keith Johnson), who opens the show with his boom box; and Piragua Guy (Robert Spence Gabriel), who sells snow cones out of his cart to help customers beat the summer heat.

Ensemble players Noah Blessing, Kianna Price Marshall and Osmar Martinez round out the cast, blending smaller roles with their considerable dance skills.

The plot unfolds in almost wall-to-wall music, the lyrics painting a richly detailed picture of the lives of these characters and weaving their stories into a pastiche of their culture. All the principals have a chance to shine, and it would be impossible to pick a standout selection among this strong cast: as soon as you think “wow” about one number, get ready to think it again. And amid all the boisterous song and dance, prepare to care deeply about these people.

All the action takes place over the course of a couple of days. Scenic designer Jimmy Ray Ward has created an evocative streetscape for the action to take place, and Hector Flores does a masterful job of creating exuberant dance sequences in a fairly compact space, just as music director Daniels serves up a note-perfect score.

As regrettable as it was that this production experienced a setback, MMT has risen above it, not just with an outstanding show, but with a renewed commitment to “leading the change needed in the theatre industry with regard to the authentic representation of casting and story-telling,” as theater representatives wrote in a statement.

When the play was over, the audience rose in a wave of ovation — not just for a show well produced, but no doubt also for a challenge well met.

As the house lights came up and the patrons trickled out, director Flores emerged from the control booth and fist-bumped sound engineer Savannah Woodruff.

“We did it! It’s open!” he said.

Paciencia y fe.