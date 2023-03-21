From the earliest moments of Mill Mountain Theatre’s “Jersey Boys,” you just knew a standing ovation was coming.

How could any audience not cheer for such a smashing production? If you missed the packed-house opening night, you’ll have many opportunities to see it between now and the end of its run on April 8. But don’t delay in grabbing some tickets. This one’s headed for the top of the charts.

“Jersey Boys” looks at the life and times of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, the American pop music group that gave the British Invasion a run for its money in the 1960s and continued adding successful and memorable songs to their library for years to come.

The story unfolds in brisk vignettes that examine key moments in the lives of the band members and their rise in the music world, following the boys from the late 1950s, before Frankie came on board, until their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Frankie (Lake Wilburn) was still a teenager when a street-hardened guitar player named Tommy DeVito (Jarrett Yoder) recruited him to join the band he and his buddy Nick Massi (Rhys Williams) had formed, which was still a few hard knocks and name changes away from becoming The Four Seasons. The group continued to play nightclub gigs and later studio sessions for several years, increasingly frustrated that their producer, Bob Crewe (Carson Collins), wouldn’t give them a real break.

But when Tommy’s friend Joe Pesci (yes, that one, played by Burke Hutchinson) hooked the boys up with Bob Gaudio (Kenneth Quinney Francoeur), their new songwriter penned the tune that Crewe had been waiting for — “Sherry,” The Four Seasons’ first number one hit. Things took off from there.

Good luck resisting the urge to sing along while watching “Jersey Boys.” The show is full of outstanding musical numbers along with high-energy performances and choreography. When are these guys going to cut their own record? They sounded that good. Wilburn has a wonderful honey quality to his voice, and by the climactic number he is embodying the iconic Frankie Valli with every fiber. An ensemble supporting cast does a fantastic job of alternating the roles of several key people who had an impact on the band members’ lives, and all elevate the show with their own strong moments. Audience members of a certain age will get a kick out of the nostalgic references, and there are plenty of laughs to balance the more serious scenes (just be prepared for some salty language).

“Jersey Boys” premiered in California in 2004, then played on Broadway from 2005-17. The show has been produced all over the world, and is a multiple Tony Award winner, including Best Musical in 2006. MMT has been on a three-year waiting list to obtain the rights, and is now one of the first regional theaters in the country to produce it, according to MMT staff.

Good things come to those who wait. Now that it's here, audiences won’t want it to end!