Theater review: MMT youth likable in 'As You Like It'

Mill Mountain Theatre has kicked off its season of shows for young audiences with the opening weekend of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” The production continues Friday through Sunday on the Waldron Stage.

A dozen young actors, mostly female, sometimes portraying more than one role, offer up a lively 90-minute performance of one of Shakespeare’s best-known comedies, full of subtle wit and zig-zagging action.

Most of us are not Shakespeare scholars, but take heart — if you listen closely you’ll be able to follow the Bard’s colorful phrasing. That said, anyone not already familiar with the play would do well to read a synopsis prior to attending.

A simple set creates the sylvan vibe of the Forest of Arden, where much of the action happens. The other setting, the Duke’s Court, receives no specific set treatment, nor needs one, as viewers will recognize by the dialogue and movement where the various scenes are taking place.

Of course, the point of this production is to turn loose its cast’s talents, and on that front there is much to appreciate. Each displays a fine command of Shakespeare’s verse, and their delivery crackles with classical cadence worthy of any professional company. There are also a couple of very nice musical moments during the show.

The cast includes: Ella Blue Berzins as Duke Senior/Duke Frederick; Leah Bouldin as Jaques/LeBeau; Grace Cordle as Celia; Kaitlin Jackson as Touchstone; Will McLoney as Oliver/Martext; and James Moledor as William/Second Brother/Ensemble.

Ellen Riegger (Audrey), Griffin Shaver (Orlando), Ruby Spence (Rosalind), Lily Stanley (Silvius/Charles), Bella Turner (Phoebe/Adam), and Riley Whisnant (Corin/Amiens/Dennis) round out the cast.

Several members are MMT Conservatory students, who audition to take part in special theater development classes. The other youth are experienced players from the community who have built theater resumes both at MMT and elsewhere. Kudos to director and production stage manager Victoria Buck for encouraging such good work by these young actors.

In a twist on 16th century English stage tradition, several of the male roles are portrayed here by females. Tiffany Waters’ costuming supports the identification of the different characters — and one particular alter ego (for an interesting discussion of gender and theatrical roles, see Luca Garcia’s Nov. 21, 2018, blog post titled “Gender on Shakespeare’s Stage: A Brief History” via https://www.writerstheatre.org).

Mill Mountain Theatre, expressing the educational part of its mission, has been offering youth productions for some time. On the horizon are “Curious George: The Golden Meatball TYA” from June 14-July 14; “Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition” from July 28-Aug. 7; and “Peter & Wendy” from Nov. 4-13. In addition, MMT is kicking off its summer camps with its “Elementary Theatre Camp: Curious George” session June 13-17 for third-to-fifth graders, with additional camps scheduled.

Plays for and about youth are not only wonderful opportunities for the young people on stage — they are frequently fine opportunities for a family outing. As you make your theater-going plans, keep these productions in mind.

