Theater review: MMT's 'The Cake' brings nuance to newsy drama

If you read the description of “The Cake” on the Mill Mountain Theatre website and think you have it all figured out already, you might want to think again.

As news followers may surmise, the play was inspired by the real-life event in which Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, refused to make a cake for two gay men's wedding reception. Although the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a judgment in favor of the couple in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that case in 2018, ruling (narrowly) that the original decision against owner Jack Phillips had been tinged by hostility toward his religious beliefs.

“The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote as part of the court’s majority opinion (quoted in a June 2018 report by the New York Times).

“The Cake” transports the basic premise to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which happens to be the hometown of playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The UNC-Chapel Hill graduate has a master's of fine arts in dramatic writing from the New School for Drama, and theaters around the country have staged her plays.

At the center of Brunstetter’s story is Della, proprietress of Della’s Sweets, whose culinary skills have recently earned her a spot on the Big American Bakeoff reality cooking show. Last seen in MMT’s “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” Amy Baldwin raises Della far above stereotype. Her innate Southern gentility is relentlessly challenged over the course of the narrative, and she brings a sympathetic dimension to each new development.

First on scene as the show opens is Macy (Cherise James), who doesn’t reveal right away who she is or why she has wandered into Della’s Sweets on this particular day. Strong in her role, James portrays Macy as the least ambivalent of the four characters in this drama, and the one who gives voice to the ongoing social justice movements of our time.

In a new wrinkle to the foundational story, Della’s cake customer is not a random stranger, but the daughter of her best friend. Merrill Peiffer plays Jen, who has brought fiancee Macy home for their nuptials. She loves Della like family, and has long dreamed of having her make her wedding cake, but now struggles poignantly to make peace with the situation they find themselves in.

J. Richey Nash rounds out the cast as Della’s husband, Tim. He’s been having struggles of a different kind, but maintains a likable decency and relatability throughout the action (as well as offering one of the show's most outlandish moments).

Because the storyline has some familiarity to it, it wouldn’t do to reveal the unexpected plot points and spoil any elements of surprise for the audience. Know going in that there is a nice dash of comedy to leaven the more difficult aspects of the show. Also know that the subthemes about sexuality get at least one pretty graphic depiction. (MMT cautions that the play may not be suitable for all audiences.)

The well-cast players are complemented, unsurprisingly, by a top-notch production team. The set perfectly captures the charm of a Southern bakery. The sound and light cues, props and costumes all create a very natural atmosphere for the action. And director Kerrie Seymour, making her MMT debut, manages to make today’s culture wars just a bit more palatable.

Mill Mountain’s show notes say, in part, that this story is “proof that love is the key ingredient in creating common ground.” As part of MMT’s Fringe Series, “The Cake” offers an unexpectedly layered show that just might inspire viewers to take a more nuanced view of our human condition.