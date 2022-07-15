Theater review: PB&J centers 'Balloonacy' on kindness

Who says you have to be a kid to enjoy a kids’ show? The grown-ups were having just as much fun as the youngsters at PB&J Theatre Company’s June 25 presentation of “Balloonacy” at the Grandin Theatre.

This utterly charming production featured a man, a balloon and an accordion accompanist, with all the action unfolding on a one-room set over the course of one hour. Not a word of dialog was spoken, save for the occasional grumblings of the main character (the human one, that is). And yet this modest story was brimming with emotion and meaning.

Barry Bedwell was perfection as the Old Man, a lonely curmudgeon living in a Paris flat. It’s his birthday, and although he sets the scene with a hat, a noisemaker, flowers and a card, there’s no one around to celebrate — until a big red balloon with a mind of its own finagles its way into his kitchen and into his life. At first he finds it annoying, but gradually the pesky balloon turns out to be good company, and the audience, young and old, couldn’t help but respond to their growing friendship.

“I think the balloon likes you!” one child called out.

Who knew a balloon could have so much personality? How on earth puppeteer Joe Francis managed to impose such nuanced control over a helium balloon on a string was a testament to his skills. Accordion player Patrick Dahlman added his own delightful notes to the show, from music that captured the mood of each moment to sound effects like the beeping of the Old Man’s microwave.

At one point, the balloon seems to meet with tragedy, but the Old Man manages to repair it. But just when all seems right again, the rambunctious balloon causes the man to smash his birthday cupcake, and he exiles it out the window, a move he soon comes to regret.

Thankfully, one more character comes onto the stage at the end — Ruth Parsons as the Little Girl, carrying a whole bouquet of bright red balloons for her neighbor.

That the show made for such a wonderful morning of theater was in service to a greater purpose: The Kindness Project.

During her welcome remarks at the Grandin, PB&J Theatre Company founder Pat Wilhelms introduced collaborators Nancy Hans, executive director of The Prevention Council, and Carol Joy of JOI Neuron. Via email, Wilhelms explained how she was inspired to start PB&J, in part, amid discussions with Hans and Joy about initiatives they wanted to bring to Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem schools.

“Together we wanted to use the creative arts to address wellness in the community in a creative, memorable way,” Wilhelms wrote.

She chose “Balloonacy” for The Kindness Project because of how well it speaks to that core value: “It's a good example of how empathy and kindness can offer hope and healing every day.”

“Balloonacy” will be offered to schools during Kindness Month in February 2023, Wilhelms reports, along with other related activities. She notes that because it is wordless, non-English speakers, as well as people on the spectrum, can enjoy it.

In the meantime, PB&J will continue its regular schedule of acting classes for youth. One of the other reasons Wilhelms launched her new organization in 2020 was a request by Roanoke Ballet Theatre Executive Director Sandra Meythaler to teach theater to her dancers. The classes include offerings for kids from 4 years old to high school-age, and are taught in RBT’s studio in Grandin Village. PB&J is wrapping up a third theater summer camp in July, and offers an acting class for adults as well.

“We continue to work alongside RBT to create a one-stop shop for performing arts training, and perhaps co-produce a production together soon,” Wilhelms said via email. “PB&J will continue to bring small-scale family theatre to the Grandin Village and continue to collaborate with The Prevention Council and JOI Neuron to develop creative programing (music and theatre) to promote wellness in our schools and our community.”

For more information about PB&J Theatre Company, go to pbjtheatreco.com.