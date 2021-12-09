Theater review: Players, sets on Attic Productions stage bring 'Mitford' to life

More than two dozen supporting characters take part in the events that unfold during the course of the show, which is told in a series of brief vignettes that weave themselves together to reach a satisfying conclusion.

Although the story deals with some serious matters, there is plenty of humor along the way. The early scenes establish the rhythm of town life, as the church staff tries to keep body and soul together, and the menfolk gather at the local diner to discuss topics such as whether gizzards would be a good addition to the menu.

Various locals begin to figure prominently in Father Tim’s orbit, including the wealthy town matriarch Sadie Baxter, a wayward boy named Dooley Barlowe, and the children’s book author Cynthia Coppersmith, who has just moved into the house next to the parsonage.

As Father Tim, Bill Joppich is in almost every minute of the play, and he carries the ensemble with an able and steady presence and an engaging personality. Two lovely scenes where he is presiding over church services might just have you feeling you’re really there.