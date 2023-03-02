There’s no sugarcoating it: “Echoes” is not an easy show. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t see it.

The Showtimers production continues today at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances Saturday and Sunday.

When you first sit down in the auditorium, the set gives nothing away. A few stark white pieces are all there is. Similarly, when the dialog between the two lead characters begins, you won’t quite be able to tell what’s going on. Putting the pieces together is, in a way, both a theme of the play and one of the universal questions of life.

The story revolves around Tilda (Betsy Quillen) and Sam (Anthony Maranto), who have carved out a somewhat surreal but seemingly benign co-existence, pantomiming baseball games and decorating imaginary Christmas trees. The arrival of the only other character in the show, The Person (Ethan King), confirms that Tilda and Sam are living in an institution, and also that The Person threatens to unravel their fragile world.

Both of the leads do an outstanding job of portraying their characters, with Maranto having a particularly devastating breakdown in Act I, and Quillen matching his intensity with her own impassioned scene in Act II. King has an unusual challenge in his role as The Person which we won’t give away, but the authenticity of his presence and his importance to the action are spot-on. The sound and light effects brilliantly support these characters, adding another dimension to the audience’s experience of their unfolding story.

“Echoes” marks Sally Miller’s directing debut at Showtimers, and she has an intimate connection with the show, writing in her program notes that she directed it as her senior thesis in college. “Although the production was well-received, society wasn’t ready to overcome the enduring stigma of mental illness,” she writes.

Fortunately, we’ve come a long way since “Echoes” made its Broadway debut in the 1970s. Modern audiences are likely to have more understanding and compassion for Tilda and Sam and to accept their struggles — however uncomfortably — as part of our all too human condition.