Theater Review: Showtimers gives 'Godspell' an Appalachian Trail setting

Director Jessie “Derby” McKeon has taken a classic of American theater and sprinkled it with “trail magic” in her creative iteration of “Godspell: 2012 Revised Version,” playing for one more weekend on the Showtimers stage.

The original “Godspell” opened in 1971, which happened to be the same year that “Jesus Christ Superstar” debuted on Broadway. Whatever social forces were at work 50 years ago to bring both to our culture, it seems fair to say that matters of faith today are as widely and hotly debated as ever.

That said, “Godspell” is not about the debate — it’s about the importance of community. The show may be overtly Christian in its grounding, but its messages are universal.

Don’t be misled by that “revised version” tag line: the script and the score remain true to the original. The action unfolds as a series of parables based on the gospel according to Matthew. In a perfect twist for the Roanoke Valley, McKeon has set the play on the Appalachian Trail (which even non-outdoorsy people will know to be a community all its own) and given her characters “trail names.” And it all works beautifully.

The central figure is Kelly Anglin as “Dove,” a gentle and luminous presence representative of Jesus. The other biblically inspired character is Joel Gruver as “Scoville,” a contemporary alter ego for John the Baptist. The rest of the cast are ordinary people — hikers on their own journeys in life.

The production team has done a fine job of capturing the AT vibe, from the spot-on wooden shelter to the camping gear to the mishmash of costumes befitting the variety of folk you meet on the trail. Watch for a particularly beautiful and haunting lighting effect in the second act that softens an otherwise difficult passage.

And then there’s the music: a felicitous mix of lovely ballads like the familiar “Day by Day” and “By My Side” to more energetic numbers like “Bless the Lord” and “We Beseech Thee.” The players were in great voice on opening night, both in solo and harmonizing as a group, and the stage movement was as seamless as it was fun to watch.

McKeon, in the director’s notes that come with the show program, writes that AT travelers have “stories of escaping the mundane, finding new family, and standing up to the oppressions found in our culture and in our own heads. The trail changes you and the trail provides.”

Experience “Godspell” as a respite, a timely opportunity for reflection in this troubled place where humanity finds itself, and a reminder that we are all hiking on this journey together.