Theater review: Showtimers goes Wilde with 'An Ideal Husband'

First things first: Don’t be misled by the title of the latest production at Showtimers. “An Ideal Husband,” which ends its run this weekend, has nothing to do with ladies in the market for matrimony.

As is revealed soon enough, the title has to do with putting one’s husband on a pedestal — and the potential downsides thereof. And that’s just one facet of a complicated plot that includes politics, blackmail and the skeletons in our closets.

Irish playwright Oscar Wilde developed the play in the 1890s, amid an already successful career that included poetry, short stories, and his well-known novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Yet despite the show’s age, director David Colatosti correctly explains in his program notes that “Wilde’s wit, humor and observation of the human condition are as relevant now as they were 120 years ago.”

Showtimers’ version of the play sets Wilde’s story in contemporary Washington, D.C. As the action begins, Rep. Robert Chiltern of Texas is entertaining a typical cross-section of Beltway society in his drawing room. Into this milieu comes Mrs. Cheveley, who has a smarmy bargain to strike with the congressman. Over the course of the next 36 hours, secrets will be revealed, deeds will be done and undone, and yes, love will find a way.

Keith Chumbley does a fine job portraying Robert Chiltern, a straight-shooting man of the people who nevertheless finds himself torn between his ambitions and his conscience. Brynn Park does well in her role as Robert’s somewhat naïve wife, Gertrude, who has put him on that aforementioned pedestal. And Teresa Killen is every bit the femme fatale as Mrs. Cheveley, the most unwelcome of party guests. Also pivotal to the story is Robert’s best friend Arthur Goring, played with scene-stealing flair by Anthony Marks, who is gifted with some of the show’s funniest quips.

Others inhabiting Robert’s inner circle include Arthur’s father, Sen. Beuford Goring of Texas, played with ass-kicking attitude by Lyle Blake Smythers; Robert’s sister Mabel, a no-nonsense gal ably portrayed by Jessica Hollingsworth; and Stevie Holcomb in a wonderful turn as the colorful Mrs. Markby, a Wilde-ish society dame who innocently brings Mrs. Cheveley into Robert’s home.

Rounding out this top-notch group are Angela McNeil as Mrs. Jones and Chelsea DeTorres as Mrs. Marchmont, along with Keith Moore double-cast as Mason the butler and Mr. Montford, and Gene Marrano double-cast as Vicomte DeNanjac and Phipps. All bring welcome notes of personality and counterpoint to the central action.

Kudos as always to the production team for some nice set work and costumes, as well as well-rendered effects such as the voice of Alexa.

This largely dialog-driven show leavens some thought-provoking exposition with some signature Oscar Wilde humor (“My doctor tells me I mustn’t talk about anything serious after 7 o’clock”) in a spot-on update that reminds us — for better or worse — that we may never be ideal, but that doesn't mean we can't try.