Theater review: Sinister doings on 'The Spiral Staircase'

A secluded mansion. A rain-soaked night. A knock at the door. A mystery is most definitely afoot.

“The Spiral Staircase” continues at Fincastle’s Attic Productions this weekend.

Based on a 1933 British novel, the story gained a following with the release of the American movie version in 1946. The stage play, in turn, was adapted from the film. (It has even been presented as a radio drama.)

The plot revolves around a serial killer who is targeting disabled females in a small New England town. As the show opens, Helen, a young mute woman who works as a companion for the household matriarch, has not returned from an appointment, and the others at home are concerned, especially when the local constable arrives to inform them that another murder has taken place.

Fortunately, Helen returns shortly in the company of her doctor, who wants to take her to the city for treatment by a specialist. Helen is played by Katie Cornelison in her first acting role, and she accomplishes much with just her body language and expression as she silently witnesses her world unraveling.

The other members of the cast are Kathy Boyer as the matriarch Mrs. Warren; Owen Merritt as her stepson, Professor Warren; Steven Aaron as Stephen Rice, the professor’s academic assistant; Kelli Hobson as Nurse Barker, Mrs. Warren’s health care worker; Mike Johnson as the constable; Paul Mullins as Helen’s physician, Dr. Parry; and Carol Royal as the housekeeper, Mrs. Oates.

All the players have some really fine moments over the course of the show, but to describe their development could be to risk giving away the final resolution. Suffice to say that over the course of one day, the goings-on among the various members of this curious group boil over like an unwatched pot.

The gloomy old mansion, where a beautifully rendered spiral staircase looms large over the living area (including a pair of glass doors where occasionally a figure looms), is where all the action takes place. To the side is a bedroom where Mrs. Warren is laid up. Director Linsee Lewis also designed the set, and along with subdued lighting it serves well in establishing a foreboding atmosphere.

The show is shorter than some, and has no intermission. Lewis advises the audience in her welcome remarks that there will be the sound of gunfire during the play. And COVID-19 is still with us: unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks (optional for others).

“Being a huge horror movie buff, this play has been a dream come true!” Lewis writes in her director’s notes in the program. After two lighter offerings in their current season, get ready to enjoy something a bit more sinister at Attic Productions.

