Theater review: 'The Secret Garden' is dreamlike, complex

The curtain has come down on Virginia Children’s Theatre’s weekend run of “The Secret Garden,” and audiences for the Oct. 7 and 8 performances will be able to attest once again to the outstanding professional quality of VCT’s productions.

Based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this particular musical adaptation by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon transforms the classic children’s story into an unexpectedly complex telling. Many of the numbers are operatic in scope, and the action is heavily weighted with dream-like memory and fantasy sequences.

Not that this content doesn’t fit the rather gothic story. The central character is a lonely 10-year-old girl named Mary, who has lost both of her parents to a cholera epidemic. She is sent to live with her Uncle Archibald, who is himself still grieving the loss of his wife years earlier. Mary needs to figure out a new life in this joyless household, and for a while it looks like she might be shipped off to boarding school. Fortunately, Mary’s explorations of her uncle’s imposing English estate take her to a walled garden, which literally and figuratively unlocks healing both for herself and for her long hidden-away cousin, Colin.

The top-notch cast at the Oct. 7 morning matinee was led by Campbell Duff as Mary, whose strong singing voice was matched by her skill at portraying a range of emotions. Michael Pacholski, one of several adult professionals in the cast, was heartbreaking as her widowed uncle, and as Colin, Drew D’Alessandro did fine work as Archibald’s prickly invalid son emerging from the shadows.

Also appearing were Cindy Blevins as the housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock; Anna Locklear as Mary’s ladies maid, Martha; Ben Armstrong as young Dickon, who helps Mary revive the garden; Jeffrey Williams as the groundsman, Ben Weatherstaff; Riley Parks as the Robin who helps lead Mary to the garden key; Dylan Toms as Archibald’s shifty brother, Dr. Neville Craven; Brynn Scozzari as the ghost of Archibald’s wife, Lily Craven; Garrett Gagnon and Asherah Capallero as the ghosts of Mary’s parents, Albert and Rose; and Ann Marie Thorell as the school headmistress, Mrs. Winthrop.

Particular kudos to the youth and teen ensembles who portrayed the dreamers and garden sprites. With numerous dance numbers and supporting appearances, they had a lot of work to do and they all did it well.

And as always, a nod to Jimmy Ray Ward’s set, which managed to be both grand and nimble in its changeability. A number of charming lighting effects by designer Barry Gawinski lent their own magic to the show, drawing audible “oohs” and “ahhs” more than once.

For all its strengths, the play itself was not an easy one, and some younger patrons may have gotten more than they bargained for. “They should call this the scary garden,” one youngster at the matinee was heard to say.

Director and VCT newcomer Liz Piccoli alluded to the show’s complexity in a news release: “While the main story of love, loss and transformation endures and enlightens, the audience can simultaneously gain insight into a magical world that only exists behind the scenes while adding layers to the emotional understanding.”

In the same press packet, VCT producing artistic director Brett Rhoden made no secret of his enthusiasm for the material, noting: "The Secret Garden is one of the most divine musical scores of its time. … This piece has the most demanding and thrilling musical theatre score that VCT has done to date.”

Indeed. As music director, Rhoden conducted a live orchestra through two acts and more than two dozen pieces — a standout performance for a theater company whose work is never less than superb.