Theater review: VCT's 'Beauty and the Beast' a royal treat

It’s generally a good sign when someone coming out of a theater is heard to say, “That was so fun!”

The theater in question was Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall, and the show was Virginia Children’s Theatre’s current production of “Beauty and the Beast,” which has a 3 p.m. curtain today and one performance remaining after that, on Sunday.

The beloved fairy tale gets the customary royal treatment from VCT, with outstanding music, brilliantly engineered sets, charming costumes, creative effects and powerful performances by adults and youth alike.

Victoria Jade Lopez plays Belle, who lives with her widowed father in a small French town. She spends her days reading books and avoiding the advances of the local hunter Gaston, until she finds herself in a desperate situation — she must free her father from imprisonment in the castle of a horrible beast. Belle offers to take her father’s place, and in doing so sets the stage for freeing the beast from his own imprisonment in an enchantress’s spell that has ruined his formerly princely looks and morphed his staff into a collection of household objects.

Lopez does a wonderful job of balancing Belle’s toughness and tenderness, and her voice is soaring. Jeffrey Williams delights as Belle’s doting father Maurice, a pixilated inventor. And Craig Smith nails the eye-rollingly macho meathead Gaston.

The Beast is played by Brett Roden. Regulars will know him as VCT’s producing artistic director, normally found in the orchestra pit leading the musicians. Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lindsay Tolar confirmed that Roden does not appear often, but this was not his first VCT role — he played Schroeder in a 2018 run of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Audiences should welcome all future performances: Roden was heartbreaking in his despair over the enchantress’s curse, and his number “If I Can’t Love Her,” which closed Act I, showcased a rich voice of impressive range.

Among the universally strong cast, youth performer Calan Johnson as Gaston’s sidekick, LeFou, has the challenging task of leading the humorous ensemble number “Gaston,” and does so with aplomb; and youth Ann Marie Thorell as the castle footman-turned-candlestick Lumiere does an equally fine job with the wide-ranging “Be Our Guest.”

All of the cast members and the production team bring a wonderful energy to this lively production – a tale as old as time, told exceptionally well.