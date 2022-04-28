Theater review: VCT's 'Madagascar' quality is no alarm

What’s a production team to do? About half way through Virginia Children’s Theatre’s Thursday morning matinee of “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” a fire alarm went off at the Jefferson Center, forcing an auditorium full of school children and their teachers to evacuate.

Up until then it had been a good show, checking all the quality boxes that VCT is known for.

Like the 2005 animated movie, “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” follows a group of animal friends at the Central Park Zoo as they first dream about and then put into action their determination to experience life in the wild. But just as in the real world, things don’t exactly go as planned.

After making it to Grand Central Station, they are captured by animal control officers and eventually put on a ship bound for an African wildlife preserve. But a group of penguins who have also fled the zoo take over the ship, and the crates the four escapees are traveling in fall overboard and wash ashore on the island of Madagascar.

There they get involved with a pack of lemurs, and things mostly go well, except for Alex the Lion — as the only meat-eater in the bunch, he’s having a hard time adjusting to his new situation.

Alex is played with king-of-the-jungle flair by Craig Smith, one of the four adult professional actors in the cast. He is joined by Jacob Elliott as Marty the Zebra, whose 10th birthday party has turned the too-cool-for-school equine reflective and restless. Akilah Ramsey as Gloria the Hippo is very hip indeed, and Garrett Gagnon is a hoot as Melman the (hypochondriac) Giraffe.

The young actors sharing the stage with these adults include Campbell Duff, Anna Locklear, Mia Waddell, Caroline Frye, Alivia Brown, Calan Johnson, Drew D’Alessandro, Angelia Witcher, Gabrielle Harig and Megan Corbett, all portraying multiple roles. Alivia brings a strong voice to the roles of Skipper the Penguin and King Julien the Lemur, and all the young players do a tremendous job of transitioning smoothly from character to character.

Director/choreographer Clint Hromsco has filled this show with upbeat energy and delightful dance sequences, while Jimmy Ray Ward has created a colorful and flexible set that enables the action to travel the globe. The costumes by Sherilyn Lawson are subtly evocative — no face masks or fake paws necessary. The penguins are suitably penguin-y.

It was reported later that the show did in fact go on. VCT public relations manager Lindsay Tolar reports that the fire department gave the all clear, the attendees got seated again quickly, and the cast and crew finished the performance.

It is worth noting that the students and their teachers did an exemplary job of proceeding calmly toward the exits and out of the building when the order was given — a school fire drill come to life.

Turns out it was a false alarm.