Theatre review: Updated 'Cinderella' a first-rate work for Virginia Children's Theatre

At this point in the COVID age, many have observed that wearing a face mask in public offers some secondary benefits. One example: it keeps people from noticing that your lips are moving when you’re singing to yourself.
Surely I could not have been the only one who got that swept up by Rodgers and Hammerstein’s memorable score when Virginia Children’s Theatre opened its holiday season production of “Cinderella — Broadway Version.”
Those of us of a certain age no doubt remember one of the early television movies of this classic romantic fable. The first was produced in 1957 and starred Julie Andrews. Next (and the one that’s had me singing along all these years) was a 1965 remake that starred Lesley Ann Warren. A third TV movie was made in 1997 featuring the young vocalist Brandy as Cinderella, leading a more diverse cast of actors.
The “Broadway Version,” which VCT is presenting, debuted in 2013, with a Douglas Carter Beane update to the original Hammerstein book. Changes include making one of Cinderella’s stepsisters a more sympathetic character, and adding a plotline about social conditions in the Prince’s kingdom. The Prince’s parents, the king and queen, are no longer alive, and some new characters have joined the story, along with some new tunes. Happily, all the most karaoke-able of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s numbers from the early iterations are still here.
The curtain comes up on a village bustling with activity, and we quickly meet the central characters. One of three adults in the cast, Cindy Blevins, establishes from her first entrance that Madame (aka the wicked stepmother) is one high-maintenance dame. Joining her are her daughters: the divinely petulant Charlotte, played by Anna Ciccozzi; and Mikayla Parker as the disgruntled Gabrielle, who is not quite who she seems. (The step-sisters are also portrayed during the run by Kristina Cummings and Margaret Bass, respectively.) And then there’s Cinderella, played at a preview performance on Dec. 2 by the lovely and endearing Anna Locklear. (Ann Marie Thorell takes on this challenging role for some of the other performances.)
We also meet Prince Topher and some of his entourage. Ben Armstrong plays the Prince as a gentle spirit who is not at all dazzled by his own royalty. Jonathan Chisolm, one of the other professional adult actors in the show, is suitably unctuous as Sebastian, a would-be king maker who is clearly in it only for himself. Jack Plogger is admirably stoic as Lord Pinkleton, who’s focused on the day-to-day business of the kingdom.
The other adult onstage is Brynn Scozzari as Marie, who transforms from a simple townswoman into Cinderella’s wise and wonderful fairy godmother, part sorceress, part mentor, with unimpeachable encouragements like, “Don’t wait for everything to be perfect — just go!”
One of the new characters is Jean-Michel, the “firebrand revolutionary” who catches Gabrielle’s eye. Carter Mullins plays the new role with conviction.
The cast includes more than two dozen other youth in roles of various prominence, and the creative team guides their stage time seamlessly. Although too numerous to name, the company should know how much their presence enlivens the show, and all are to be commended for their work. As with so many VCT productions, the energy of the young players and the joyous choreography are so infectious that you just can’t take a smile off your face.
A special shout-out as well to the puppeteers, whose creatures add an unexpected and delightful note of charm, and whose ephemeral set pieces help to advance the story in a whimsical way. Once again, VCT has mounted a first-rate production, with an outstanding cast and every technical element a slam dunk.
If you haven’t already purchased tickets, know that Virginia Children’s Theatre has sold out all the performances in this weekend’s run of “Cinderella — Broadway Version” at Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. Readers are encouraged to visit company's website (virginiachildrenstheatre.org) to learn about what’s coming up for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.