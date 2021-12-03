Theatre review: Updated 'Cinderella' a first-rate work for Virginia Children's Theatre

The curtain comes up on a village bustling with activity, and we quickly meet the central characters. One of three adults in the cast, Cindy Blevins, establishes from her first entrance that Madame (aka the wicked stepmother) is one high-maintenance dame. Joining her are her daughters: the divinely petulant Charlotte, played by Anna Ciccozzi; and Mikayla Parker as the disgruntled Gabrielle, who is not quite who she seems. (The step-sisters are also portrayed during the run by Kristina Cummings and Margaret Bass, respectively.) And then there’s Cinderella, played at a preview performance on Dec. 2 by the lovely and endearing Anna Locklear. (Ann Marie Thorell takes on this challenging role for some of the other performances.)