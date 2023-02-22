THURSDAY
Black Opry Revue: Justin Reid, Lauren Napier, Whitney Monge, and Roberta Lea
Road trip alert: Black country/Americana performers hit a storied West Virginia venue.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $25, $23, 22. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, blackopry.com
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Kelley & The Cowboys Singer Kelley Breiding evokes the likes of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com
Holy Roller
High energy and twangy rock riffs from this group.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/holyrollerrva/
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
It’s sweet and bitter, bitter and sweet that you can’t get a ticket.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. bigheadtodd.com
FRIDAY
DJ Williams
With The Sweet Life
Funky, soulful, jazzy Williams kills on guitar and always has a great band. A Martin’s staple.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12. djwilliamsmusic.com, facebook.com/TheSweetLifeMusic
Friday Night Jamboree: Black Twig Pickers
It’s a rare show from an internationally renowned band from these very hills, with its own brand of old-time music.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $16 seat; $10 general admission, $5 6-12, free 5-younger. thrilljockey.com/artists/the-black-twig-pickers
Cave Spring High School Jazz Cafe 2023: JStop Latin Soul
The Afro-Cuban jazz cats of JStop join the Cave Spring jazzers while you eat desserts and drink java.
Details: 7 p.m. 4608 Brambleton Ave. $20, $180 table for eight via bit.ly/jazztixcavespring. jstoplatinsoul.com
Michael & The Pentecost
Hit the band’s website to hear “White Trash Romantic” and more Americana/rock.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, michaelandthepentecost.com
Mountain Walrus
Foster Burton, Ben Hite and Mason Jennelle bring the jams.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
2.24 The Red Dirt Runaways—Big Lick
2/24: Solacoustix 6-9—Starr Hill
Feb. 24 Corey Hunley & Matt Powell—7:30 p.m. Hot Shots Moneta. $10
21 Tribes @ Ippy’s, Feb 24th 9 p.m. $10 https://www.facebook.com/events/1238973220026871/ https://www.facebook.com/21tribesband
Feb. 24 The WORX 9 p.m. $15 Los Amigos 3424 Orange Ave.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Presley Aaron
Stream Aaron’s “Podunk Town” via his linktree, listed below.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial
FRIDAY and SUNDAY
Glory Denied: A New
American Opera
Read more about this Opera Roanoke presentation at bit.ly/glorydeniedtrt.
Details: 7:30 Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20. 540-982-2742, boxoffice@operaroanoke.org, operaroanoke.org
SATURDAY
Old Crow Medicine Show
With Molly Tuttle
The band that brought you “Wagon Wheel” returns to Roanoke. Don’t miss opening act Molly Tuttle, a fantastic bluegrass/Americana guitarist and singer.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $65, $59.75, $49.75, and $39.75, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, crowmedicine.com, mollytuttlemusic.com
The Legendary Ingramettes
Look to Saturday’s Extra for more on this high-powered gospel vocal group from Richmond.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $33, $28 at the venue or via aftontickets.com. legendaryingramettes.com
Florencia & the Feeling
Johnson City, Tennessee group brings strong and sweet vocals and undeniably danceable grooves.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. florenciaandthefeeling.com
William Seymour, GOTE
Solo acoustic goodness from Seymour. Country-rock and jam vibes from GOTE.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Seymour), 5:30 p.m. (GOTE) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial, facebook.com/gotebooking
Disco Risqué
Charlottesville rockers hit Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10. discorisque.com
Feb. 25 Party in the Park Cabin Fever Series: The Legacy Band. 6 p.m. Vinton Moose Lodge, 2127 E. Washington Ave., Vinton. $20. eventzonetickets.com
Feb. 25 The Funky Truth 7 p.m. Fillin Station
Feb. 25 Elizabeth Davidson—7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co.
Feb. 25, 9pm, Jam into Spring with Eggs With Legs and a surprise supporting band TBA—Pizza Den
2/25: Marie Anderson 6-9—Starr Hill
2.25 Cherry Moon—Big Lick
TUESDAY
Sammy Miller and the Congregation
What a gift — a free show from a group spreading what it calls “joyful jazz.” This reporter, having seen it in a previous Jefferson Center show, can attest that this label is no lie.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. Free. jeffcenter.org/events/sammy-miller-and-the-congregation, sammymillercongregation.com
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Moss Arts
An iconic African-American dance troupe lands in Blacksburg for two days.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $75, $60, $40, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, alvinailey.org
WEDNESDAY
Enter The Haggis
A tight and rollicking Celtic rock band returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $37, $27. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, enterthehaggis.com
Feb. 28 Kendall Street Company at The Milk Parlor
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.