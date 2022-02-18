VCT's 'APOLOGIES' takes on teen suicide

Playwright Tom Stoppard once said: “Words are sacred. … If you get the right ones, in the right order, you can nudge the world a little.”

Giving young people a nudge in a good direction is what Virginia Children’s Theatre’s VCT4TEENS is all about. The series aims to offer “a unique and creative approach to connecting with young people about current health issues through a theatre arts experience,” as a VCT news release describes it.

Over the years, VCT4TEENS has dealt with topics such as internet safety, substance abuse, eating disorders, overscheduling, bullying and more. VCT’s upcoming show, “APOLOGIES,” offers a realistic exploration of a teenage girl’s unexplained suicide.

“‘APOLOGIES’ captures the mind, emotions and physical pain of a teen struggling with their mental health and the feeling of being trapped and helpless,” said VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden in the news release. “We are thrilled to partner with Tudor House for the second year in a row to promote advocacy and resources for suicide prevention.”

VCT4TEENS shows are accompanied by a talkback session to educate youth and connect them to health and safety professionals such as counselors, doctors, first responders and law enforcement.

“After two years of the global pandemic, our country is seeing a major mental health crisis amongst our young people, making this play more important now than ever,” director Heather Lanza said in the release. “‘APOLOGIES’ asks us all to think about the ways we can be there for one another during difficult times, and asks us to consider how we can better advocate for the mental health of our friends and children.”

Performances will be held at North Cross School’s Fishburn Auditorium, 4254 Colonial Ave., Roanoke. In addition to the usual student matinees, there will be three shows for the public: 7 p.m. Friday; and Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission. Tickets are available at the door, by donation.

Out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, visit virginiachildrenstheatre.org or call 400-7795.

— The Roanoke Times