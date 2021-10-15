Violins of Hope brings Nazi-desecrated instruments, now reborn, to Roanoke

This story begins with that shop owner and craftsman, Amnon Weinstein, who took it upon himself to search out violins that had in their own way been casualties of the war, with the purpose of giving them new life. He called his project Violins of Hope.

“My father was determined to reclaim his lost heritage,” his son, Avshalom Weinstein, said in press materials. “He started locating violins that were played by Jews in the camps and ghettos, painstakingly piecing them back together so they could be brought to life again on the concert stage and serve as a symbol of hope. Although most of the musicians who originally played the instruments were silenced by the Holocaust, their voices and spirits live on through the violins that my father has lovingly restored.”

In the decades since Amnon Weinstein undertook this labor of love, the Violins of Hope exhibit has toured throughout the world, including a number of cities in the United States. Wherever it goes, the tour includes educational programs and community concerts, featuring some of the very violins Weinstein has rescued.