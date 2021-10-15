Violins of Hope brings Nazi-desecrated instruments, now reborn, to Roanoke

The profound loss of life during the Holocaust will forever mark it as one of the most devastating horrors of the modern era.
But a related tragedy was also unfolding — the desecration of Jewish cultural treasures, from the looting of paintings to the suppression of written works and the confiscation of musical instruments.
An Israeli violin shop owner and master craftsman decades ago started collecting and restoring some of the violins that had been caught up in the war’s atrocities. Next week, Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre will host a community concert featuring some of those instruments.
The 75-minute show, titled “And Their Music Lives On,” will feature a quartet from the Richmond Symphony. The performance will include works by composers including German-born Felix Mendelssohn, who went on to fame, and Czechoslovakian Viktor Ullmann, who wrote music during his imprisonment in one concentration camp and later died in Auschwitz. Charlie Sydnor, chief historian for the Virginia Holocaust Museum, will provide opening remarks. Arye Ephrath, who survived the Nazi terror regime, will make a special appearance.
The Roanoke Jewish Federation is presenting the event, with primary sponsorship by Dominion Energy, Weinstein Properties and the Windsor Foundation.
“The Roanoke Jewish Federation is extremely excited to present this incredibly important program to Roanoke and feature it at the Grandin Theatre,” said Lori Strauss, federation director and a Grandin board of directors member. “What amazing synergy is created between history and music with the components of a hidden child, a Holocaust historian, suppressed Jewish composers and restored musical instruments.”
This story begins with that shop owner and craftsman, Amnon Weinstein, who took it upon himself to search out violins that had in their own way been casualties of the war, with the purpose of giving them new life. He called his project Violins of Hope.
“My father was determined to reclaim his lost heritage,” his son, Avshalom Weinstein, said in press materials. “He started locating violins that were played by Jews in the camps and ghettos, painstakingly piecing them back together so they could be brought to life again on the concert stage and serve as a symbol of hope. Although most of the musicians who originally played the instruments were silenced by the Holocaust, their voices and spirits live on through the violins that my father has lovingly restored.”
In the decades since Amnon Weinstein undertook this labor of love, the Violins of Hope exhibit has toured throughout the world, including a number of cities in the United States. Wherever it goes, the tour includes educational programs and community concerts, featuring some of the very violins Weinstein has rescued.
At present, Violins of Hope is most of the way through a 12-week stop in Richmond, the result of a groundbreaking partnership between the Virginia Holocaust Museum, the Richmond Black History Museum and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, along with the Richmond Symphony. It is the first time the exhibit has made its way to this region.
Violins of Hope aims to engage concert-goers in “deeper, more meaningful conversations about tolerance and social justice,” Strauss said.
As with most public events these days, the Grandin will be observing a number of COVID safety protocols:
All ticket holders must wear a mask at all times while inside the Grandin.
All will be required to provide proof of vaccination (photo or copy of card acceptable), or a negative test taken within 72 hours of admission, and show a photo ID prior to entering.
Seats will be socially distanced.
There will be no concessions or bar.
It’s not often that tours of this stature and significance make it to the Roanoke Valley. But as individuals and organizations continue to find ways to adapt to living under the ever-present specter of COVID, the Grandin continues to open its doors, and even expand its offerings with special events like this one.
Part memorial and part act of redemption, Violins of Hope, Strauss said, is “not to be missed!”