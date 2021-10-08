Virginia Children's Theatre 'Addams Family' musical comedy is an ooky good time

Maybe it’s the catchy theme song, but whatever the reason, “The Addams Family” has had remarkable staying power over the years since the series ran on television from 1964 to 1966.

Based on characters originally penned during the Depression by American cartoonist Charles Addams, there have been several live-action and cartoon movie versions of their story, with yet another animated feature opening in national release this month.

But you won’t find anything that can hold a flickering candle to Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” which wraps up its brief weekend run today on the Jefferson Center mainstage.

The plot revolves around a grown-up Wednesday’s improbable love for a “normal” guy, which throws her family into a swivet. Gomez and Morticia reluctantly agree to invite the young man and his parents to dinner so they can see for themselves what Wednesday seems to want for her life. Like any mother and father, they’re worried about whether their daughter is making good choices. Even Pugsley is anxious about the possibility of losing his sister to the outside world.