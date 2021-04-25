William Snow Montgomery Museum exhibit to benefit Community Foundation

Bill is a frequent visitor to the New River Valley, and he will contribute proceeds from any sales of his work during the exhibition to The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV). Both he and his wife have long followed the CFNRV’s work as their daughter, Jessica Wirgau, has led the organization since 2011. Bill has volunteered his time and talent to assist the CFNRV with graphic design and contributed an original watercolor to honor Laura Pynn, a CFNRV staff member, on her tenth anniversary. For his daughter, contributing the sale proceeds is yet another example of her father’s generosity and a chance for friends and colleagues to appreciate his talent: “As a child, I remember my dad squeezing in time after work and on the weekends to paint. When I was studying art in high school, he showed me some watercolor techniques and I remember thinking how incredibly difficult that medium is, but also how effortlessly he used it. He has had the opportunity in retirement to paint daily and to experiment with compositions and techniques. He has also shared his love of drawing and painting with my sons, who are always excited to see the latest work in PopPop’s studio. I am delighted that more people in the NRV will see the work that I have admired for so long, and I’m grateful that he wants to support the CFNRV with this show.”