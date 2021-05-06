Arts & Extras: A taste of Local Colors

The Local Colors Festival, a prized Roanoke tradition that celebrates the valley’s cultural diversity, will take place in person May 15 at River’s Edge Park North.
The free event will celebrate 30 years of showcasing Roanoke’s immigrant heritage. The very first festival, called Local Color, took place in 1991 and featured four countries. In the years that followed, under the leadership of Pearl Fu, Local Colors grew to an immense annual gathering that represents more than 50 nationalities and regularly attracts more than 20,000 people.
The festival highlights ethnic diversity not just in the Roanoke Valley but in Southwest Virginia, said Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer.
All that said, with COVID-19 related restrictions on crowd sizes still in place, this year’s festival, with a maximum capacity of 2,700, will be scaled back a bit, forgoing the Parade of Nations that has been a prominent feature of the event for decades.
“The vendor booths that you would typically find at the festival will still be there,” said Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer. The food offerings available will include Caribbean, Chinese, Filipino, Jamaican, Mexican, Syrian and Thai cuisine.
“Our international beer garden, that is back,” Spencer said. “There will be music playing, music from different cultures, so you really get a taste of what the festival is about.”
Stage performances by groups sharing the heritage of their native country or culture, another major element of Local Colors, will take place virtually this year, likely streaming at the beginning of June, Spencer said. Planned videos included demonstrations of Chinese and Japanese martial arts, marimba and bagpipe playing, belly dancing from Raq Roanoke and bocci ball from the Italian American Heritage Club.
In the days leading up the festival, Local Colors is conducting a scavenger hunt game called “Cultural Pursuit,” that’s played using a free phone app called Goose Chase. The game asks individual players and teams to answer questions, submit photos or videos or check in at specific Roanoke locations for points. Those who play have opportunities to win prizes that include gift cards. The rules can be found on Facebook at http://bit.ly/LCCulturalPursuit.
For anyone who might want to pitch in, Local Colors is on a hunt for more festival volunteers. “We have had some challenges getting the volunteers that we need,” Spencer said.
For more information, call 904-2234 or visit www.localcolors.org
A symphony selloutRoanoke Symphony Orchestra will take the Elmwood Park stage this Saturday for “Symphony Under the Stars.” Though admission was free, tickets were required as a method of limiting the size of the audience while state restrictions on gatherings remain in place. The appetite for a live symphony performance was such that the 1,200 available tickets were all claimed within 36 hours, said RSO Executive Director David Crane.
Prior to the pandemic shutdowns, RSO had been holding the free Elmwood Park concerts in late summer. “We didn’t get a chance to do any Symphony under the Stars business last fall just because of COVID,” Crane said, “so we just thought, hey, let’s do it early, get it out there.”
The concert will be RSO’s first performance in front of a live audience since March 2020. The program, “Beautiful Hollywood,” centers on the motion picture scores composed by John Williams (“Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park”) and will feature a new arrangement of the 20th Century Fox theme by RSO music director and conductor David Stewart Wiley.
Dreaming of live theater?Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke’s 57-year-old professional theater company, returns to live performance Saturday with an outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s fantasia “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” featuring an all-youth cast.
Performances will take place on the front lawn of Heights Community Church at the corner of Grandin Road and Memorial Avenue Southwest. Attendees are advised to bring a chair or blanket as well as a mask for social distancing. Free books will be distributed to students as part of the performance.
In case of rain, shows will be moved to MMT’s Trinkle Mainstage on the first floor of Center in the Square by the downtown market.
Admission is “pay what you will.” The shows happen at 6 p.m. on Saturday and May 14-15 and 2 p.m. on Sunday and May 15-16. For more information visit https://millmountain.org/production/a-midsummer-nights-dream/.