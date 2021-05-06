Arts & Extras: A taste of Local Colors

Stage performances by groups sharing the heritage of their native country or culture, another major element of Local Colors, will take place virtually this year, likely streaming at the beginning of June, Spencer said. Planned videos included demonstrations of Chinese and Japanese martial arts, marimba and bagpipe playing, belly dancing from Raq Roanoke and bocci ball from the Italian American Heritage Club.

In the days leading up the festival, Local Colors is conducting a scavenger hunt game called “Cultural Pursuit,” that’s played using a free phone app called Goose Chase. The game asks individual players and teams to answer questions, submit photos or videos or check in at specific Roanoke locations for points. Those who play have opportunities to win prizes that include gift cards. The rules can be found on Facebook at http://bit.ly/LCCulturalPursuit.

For anyone who might want to pitch in, Local Colors is on a hunt for more festival volunteers. “We have had some challenges getting the volunteers that we need,” Spencer said.

For more information, call 904-2234 or visit www.localcolors.org